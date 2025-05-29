Islam Makhachev, Bo Nickal, and others named as ex-UFC star sparks debate over biggest MMA fraud check: "Islam Duckachev when he run from Topuria"

Islam Makhachev and Bo Nickal were at the center of ex-UFC fighter Derek Brunson's question on X. The former UFC middleweight asked fans: which is the biggest "fraud check" in MMA history?
To those unaware, the term "fraud checked" applies when an overly-hyped fighter (typically an undefeated one) gets exposed and/or beaten by a more grizzled opponent. There have been many such cases in MMA history - from former champions like Lyoto Machida to larger-than-life fighters like Conor McGregor.
Brunson tweeted:
"The biggest fraud check in MMA history ____________ ?"
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Check out Derek Brunson's post below:
Right away, former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's name got mentioned, presumably pertaining to his first fight with Alexander Volkanovski. But to @MargincalledG, it was a fight that he allegedly avoided that got him the distinction:
"Islam Duckachev when he run from [Ilia] Topuria"
Meanwhile, @Degen__inc cited the previously undefeated wrestling standout Bo Nickal, who suffered his first pro defeat at the hands of former two-division ONE world champion Reinier de Ridder earlier this month:
"Bo Nickal vs RDR"
Here are more comments:
When Islam Makhachev got into heated exchange with Ilia Topuria on X over welterweight move
The story of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria started when the latter relinquished his UFC featherweight title back in February. 'El Matador' decided to not hold his division hostage as he moved up to lightweight and challenged Makhachev's throne.
Makhachev, however, wasn't interested in fighting Topuria, as he himself had plans of moving up a weight class to become a double champion. The Dagestani champion and his team claimed that fighting (and beating) another featherweight champion wouldn't help his legacy.
When Makhachev finally decided to relinquish his lightweight title to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the UFC welterweight strap, Topuria didn't hold back in calling his rival a "coward" for seemingly running away to another division.
Islam Makhachev swiftly responded with a tweet:
"Difference between me and you [Topuria], that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy."
Check out Islam Makhachev's post below:
Topuria responded with:
"The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace."
Check out Ilia Topuria's post below: