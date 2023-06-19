Islam Makhachev claims UFC rejected his plans for summer US fight, reveals likely date for next event

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev gave an interview at Eagle FC 52, an MMA event hosted by Khabib Nurmagomedov's promotion, Eagle FC.

In the interview, Makhachev was asked about his next fight, and whether it would take place in Abu Dhabi.

To this, he replied:

"I was in the USA, I met with the UFC, I asked for a fight in the summer. But they told me I won't have time to fight in Abu Dhabi if I fight in the summer. They have a plan to organize a fight for me in Abu Dhabi."

In the same interview, Islam was also asked who he saw as his biggest challenge. To this, Makhachev replied:

"I don't know. Maybe Poirier? He has a big name in the UFC. I can't say anything now. Dariush lost and everything turned upside down, so I can't say now."

Check out the interview here (Skip to 4:40 for his comments on his next fight):

It's clear from the interview that Islam Makhachev will most likely compete next on the UFC Abu Dhabi card. It is, unclear, however, who his next opponent will be. With his win over Beneil Dariush, Charles Oliveira certainly put himself on top of that list.

Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira are all valid contenders for Islam Makhachev's next fight

Former title challengers Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will face off at UFC 291. With a statement-making win, either fighter may be able to secure themselves the next shot at Islam Makhachev as well.

The two lightweights will be competing for the vacant BMF title, previously held by Jorge Masvidal. The BMF title, which is short for the 'Bad M*********er' Title isn't specific to a weight class and so, Poirier and Gaethje will be gunning to get their hands on the coveted belt.

UFC @ufc



The UFC Fight Club Pre-Sale for ufc.ac/3N4uY96



Sat. Jul 29 | @VivintArena @StateOfSport Poirier vs Gaethje. 𝑷𝑨𝑹𝑻 𝑰𝑰.The UFC Fight Club Pre-Sale for #UFC291 officially starts NOWSat. Jul 29 | @VivintArena @StateOfSport #stateofsport Poirier vs Gaethje. 𝑷𝑨𝑹𝑻 𝑰𝑰. 😤The UFC Fight Club Pre-Sale for #UFC291 officially starts NOW 🔗 ufc.ac/3N4uY96Sat. Jul 29 | @VivintArena @StateOfSport #stateofsport https://t.co/sKcczdgiCs

Poirier and Gaethje will be facing each other for the second time, and if the first encounter was anything to go by, fireworks are all but guaranteed. The fight will also heavily influence the lightweight title picture and so, Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira and the rest of the world will be watching as 'The Diamond' and 'The Highlight' throw down.

Poll : 0 votes