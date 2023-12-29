Islam Makhachev gives a timeline ultimatum to UFC about his octagon return

Islam Makhachev recently gave the UFC a deadline to book him a fight and shared a potential timeline for his return.

It's no secret that the UFC lightweight champion wants to fight three times in 2024. He previously fought thrice in 2021, racking up three straight wins over Drew Dober at UFC 259, Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31 and Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Makhachev wants to start his new year with an outing sometime in early March, just before the month of Ramadan begins. If not, fans won't see the 155-pound kingpin until after the holy month ends.

Much like his close friend and coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev does not intend to compete during Ramadan. In a recent tweet, the 32-year-old Dagestan native wrote:

"I’ll be ready to smash someone in March, or see you after Ramadan."

Check out Islam Makhachev's tweet:

Since UFC 299, headlined by the Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera title rematch, is the only pay-per-view event in March, it seems unlikely Makhachev will feature on the card. Moreover, it ends just a day before Ramadan begins on March 10.

Since Ramadan ends on April 9, during the highly anticipated UFC 300 fight week, it appears unlikely that Makhachev will get an opportunity to defend his title until some point next summer unless the UFC can sort out a matchup for him within the next few weeks in an event-packed first-quarter of 2024.

Islam Makhachev responds to Justin Gaethje's callout with a cold warning

Islam Makhachev recently responded to Justin Gaethje's callout and warned the 'BMF' champion against being overconfident about his striking prowess.

Earlier this week, 'The Highlight' took to social media and revealed that he's waiting for the UFC to book him for a fight. Calling out Makhachev, he wrote in a tweet:

"Waiting on the call. Ready when you are @ufc @danawhite. Let’s see who can kick the other's head off first @MAKHACHEVMMA. 'Do Bronx' had his shot and didn’t show up for the rematch. It is what it is."

Makhachev responded to the tweet and referring to Gaethje's head-kick challenge, he wrote:

"I can do more than kicking, be careful."

The UFC lightweight champion is expected to rematch Charles Oliveira next. After the Brazilian was forced to pull out of their UFC 294 booking due to injury, Alexander Volkanovski stepped in as a replacement on short notice. Makhachev defeated the Australian for a second time via first-round knockout.

Makhachev previously beat Oliveira at UFC 280 last October via second-round submission to win the vacant 155-pound strap.