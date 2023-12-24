Islam Makhachev hits out at Sean O’Malley’s super fight forecast with tit-for-tat prediction about the 135 lbs. division’s future

Since there are UFC events around the horizon, Islam Makhachev and Sean O'Malley have entertained themselves by taking shots at each other on social media.

The recently crowned bantamweight champion began with a fight prediction as a part of his current X outburst. Makhachev responded shortly after with his projection of a future potential matchup.

On Dec. 24, Sean O'Malley wrote on X about how Leon Edwards would defeat Islam Makhachev in a fantasy super fight.

Just hours later, the lightweight champion responded with a similar tweet regarding a matchup with O'Malley and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov train together as teammates at American Kickboxing Academy and Eagles MMA. The 'Young Eagle' is the younger cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov and the older brother of Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Though the two UFC champions have not butted heads before, both fighters are known for being blunt on social media with their opinions. 'Suga' has a bigger reputation as a trash talker who is more active online. However, the Dagestani never passes up an opportunity to respond to a shot taken at him on X.

O'Malley is scheduled to defend his belt in a rematch with Marlon 'Chito' Vera on March 9, 2024, at UFC 299.

What is Sean O'Malley saying on X?

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has become increasingly active on X as 2023 comes to a close.

He has a habit of trash-talking opponents on social media ahead of fights, as with Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan. However, seemingly out of nowhere, he tweeted a taunt at 'Chito' on Dec. 22, months ahead of their scheduled title fight.

His first tweet about Vera was the first of a trio of posts, the last being sent out the following day on Dec, 23. All the tweets were in connection to each other but released individually rather than as a chain.

In the final and most recent of his three tweets directed at Vera, the champion offered an official prediction, claiming to knock out the Ecuadorian with a left-handed punch.

Seemingly responding to the tweets from O'Malley, Vera posted on X claiming that he would make the American 'quit' followed by laughing emojis.

A rivalry that has been building since 2020, O'Malley is favored to avenge his lone loss in the UFC 299 main event.