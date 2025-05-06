  • home icon
  Islam Makhachev links up with Artur Beterbiev and wrestling icon Abdulrashid Sadulaev, fans react: "Combat sports royalty right there"



By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified May 06, 2025 06:27 GMT
Fans react to Islam Makhachev (left) meeting Artur Beterbiev (middle) and Abdulrashid Sadulaev (right). [Images courtesy: @islam_makhachev on Instagram]


Islam Makhachev recently posted pictures with Artur Beterbiev and Abdulrashid Sadulaev that have attracted significant attention and sparked reactions from fans.

Makhachev is well-known for his achievements in the MMA world, while Beterbiev and Sadulaev are top names in boxing and wrestling, respectively. Beterbiev is a former undisputed light heavyweight boxing champion, and Sadulaev is a two-time Olympic gold medalist as well as a six-time world champion in wrestling.

Check out Islam Makhachev's post (via @ChampRDS on X) below:

Several fight fans and netizens quickly flooded the comments section of @ChampRDS's post on X, with one user writing:

"Combat sports royalty right there"
Others commented:

"Best russian MMA Fighter, Boxer and Wrestler in one Photo. What a legendary Picture."
"3 legends in one single photo!!!"
"I can feel the aura through the screen 😫😮😫🥵"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to the picture of Islam Makhachev, Artur Beterbiev, and Abulrashid Sadulaev together. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
Fans' reaction to the picture of Islam Makhachev, Artur Beterbiev, and Abulrashid Sadulaev together. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Arman Tsarukyan weighs in on the fighters who might trouble Islam Makhachev in the division

Islam Makhachev is currently on a four-fight title defense winning streak. Recently, top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan expressed his views on potential challengers for Makhachev in the division.

In a recent interview with Sport 24, 'Akhalkalakets,' mentioned himself and Ilia Topuria as two tough competitors for the UFC lightweight champion and said:

"I think Topuria is the one who might give Islam problems. Topuria and me. Nobody else in this weight class could give Islam a good fight. I don't see anyone else. [Justin] Gaethje is just easy money for Islam, who else? He has already beaten [Charles] Oliveira once. Nobody else."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments (via @RedCorner_MMA on X) below:

At UFC 311, Tsarukyan had a chance to dethrone Makhachev as the champion of their division. However, due to a back injury, the Armenian fighter was forced to withdraw and is currently working to earn another title shot.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi



A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

