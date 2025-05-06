Islam Makhachev links up with Artur Beterbiev and wrestling icon Abdulrashid Sadulaev, fans react: "Combat sports royalty right there"

Islam Makhachev recently posted pictures with Artur Beterbiev and Abdulrashid Sadulaev that have attracted significant attention and sparked reactions from fans.
Makhachev is well-known for his achievements in the MMA world, while Beterbiev and Sadulaev are top names in boxing and wrestling, respectively. Beterbiev is a former undisputed light heavyweight boxing champion, and Sadulaev is a two-time Olympic gold medalist as well as a six-time world champion in wrestling.
Check out Islam Makhachev's post (via @ChampRDS on X) below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
Several fight fans and netizens quickly flooded the comments section of @ChampRDS's post on X, with one user writing:
"Combat sports royalty right there"
Others commented:
"Best russian MMA Fighter, Boxer and Wrestler in one Photo. What a legendary Picture."
"3 legends in one single photo!!!"
"I can feel the aura through the screen 😫😮😫🥵"
Check out more fan reactions below:
Arman Tsarukyan weighs in on the fighters who might trouble Islam Makhachev in the division
Islam Makhachev is currently on a four-fight title defense winning streak. Recently, top UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan expressed his views on potential challengers for Makhachev in the division.
In a recent interview with Sport 24, 'Akhalkalakets,' mentioned himself and Ilia Topuria as two tough competitors for the UFC lightweight champion and said:
"I think Topuria is the one who might give Islam problems. Topuria and me. Nobody else in this weight class could give Islam a good fight. I don't see anyone else. [Justin] Gaethje is just easy money for Islam, who else? He has already beaten [Charles] Oliveira once. Nobody else."
Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments (via @RedCorner_MMA on X) below:
At UFC 311, Tsarukyan had a chance to dethrone Makhachev as the champion of their division. However, due to a back injury, the Armenian fighter was forced to withdraw and is currently working to earn another title shot.