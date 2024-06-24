UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has released a statement condemning the terror attacks that recently took place in the republic of Dagestan in Russia. On Sunday evening, a group of masked gunman opened fire at multiple churches and synagogues in the region, killing more than 15 police offers and a number of civilians. The death count is also expected to rise.

One of the cities affected by the terror attacks was Makhachkala, the hometown of Islam Makhachev. The Russian champion then took to social media to condem the "cowardly attacks" as well as preach the peaceful values of Islam.

Translated to English via Google Translate, Makhachev wrote:

The religion of Islam prohibits violence against innocent people by anyone. Be it an attack on a person, on his honor or property. Nothing gives the right to shed blood, kill people, cause damage to property, peace and personal integrity. Do not associate these inhumane antics with the wonderful religion of Islam, where everything like this is condemned and strictly prohibited!!!”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Like Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov was also quick to condemn the attacks in Dagestan. 'The Eagle,' who was born in Sildi, Dagestan, wrote:

"My condolences to all the relatives and friends of the victims. May Allah save us all from such situations and grant us a peaceful sky over our heads. Take care of yourself and your loved ones, and let everyone look around themselves and around their children with whom they interact with and who is around them. Educating souls is more important than educating bodies. Dagestan ❤️🤲"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's post here:

Islam Makhachev trolls Conor McGregor following news of Irishman's injury

There appears to be no love lost between Conor McGregor and the Dagestani collective in the UFC, after Islam Makhachev opted to troll the Irishman following the news of his injury.

Last week, McGregor confirmed he was out of his UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler after he suffered a broken toe whilst training. Whilst the injury may not seem significant, McGregor admitted that at this stage of his career, he doesn't want to step into the octagon unless he's completely healthy.

Expand Tweet

A majorty of fans were disappointed, but understanding of McGregor's reasoning for pulling out of his bout against Chandler, but one person who wasn't a fan was Islam Makhachev.

The lightweight champion took to X and labeled McGregor a "chicken" for refusing to fight with a broken toe. He tweeted:

"You don't need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken 🐔"

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback