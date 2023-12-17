UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland and title contender Dricus du Plessis got into a major brawl at UFC 296.

Strickland is set to put his middleweight title on the line against du Plessis at UFC 297 in January 2024. In the build-up to their fight, the two were recently seen facing off at the UFC's seasonal press conference. Things have seemingly gotten personal between them already as the South African fighter made a comment about 'Tarzan' being beaten by his father.

At the ongoing UFC 296, Strickland and du Plessis got into a fight, and the champion was seen throwing a lot of punches. While further details are being awaited on the incident, commentary from the live broadcast of the event indicated that Strickland was ordered to be escorted out of the T-Mobile Arena by Dana White.

Check out the Sean Strickland–Dricus du Plessis brawl below:

A number of fighters who were in attendance seemed to be amused by the incident, including bantamweight title contender Marlon Vera and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Check out the clip below:

What did Dricus du Plessis say about Sean Strickland's father?

Sean Strickland has a habit of trying to get under his opponents' skin. However, Dricus du Plessis recently flipped the script at the UFC's seasonal press conference.

Strickland has been quite vocal about his childhood and how he was raised by an abusive father. While referencing the same, du Plessis took a jibe at the UFC middleweight champion by saying:

"Bro, why are you so angry? You think your dad beat the sh*t out of you? Your dad doesn't have sh*t on me. I'm going to show you what it's like to get beaten. Every childhood memory you have is going to come back."

The comments made by Du Plessis certainly "hit a nerve" for Strickland. While responding to the comments, he said:

"I will take your f**king soul, you understand me? You f**king pu**y... Yeah, you did hit a nerve, you f**king bi**h."

Catch their interaction below:

