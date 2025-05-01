Islam Makhachev put on blast by UFC Hall of Famer, claims P4P king lacks "the skills" for a Jack Della Maddalena fight

A UFC Hall of Famer recently took aim at Islam Makhachev for his stance on a potential move to welterweight. He noted that the Dagestani is waiting on the sidelines and is awaiting the result of the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena bout, and in the process, holding up his own division.

Makhachev has hinted at move up to 170 pounds for quite some time and has expressed interest in becoming a two-division champion after his success at lightweight. Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria has moved up to 155-pounds and will reportedly be fighting for the lightweight championship.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen weighed in and shared his thoughts on Makhachev's decision to wait and see whether Della Maddalena dethrones Muhammad. He stated that the UFC won't allow the Dagestani to hold up a division in favor of a Makhachev-Della Maddalena clash, as he believes the fight isn't a big draw.

Sonnen stated:

"I'm just letting you know, if you're team Islam and you're sitting around and you're waiting and you're delaying action because you believe you're gonna go to 170 [pounds] and get a title shot against [Della Maddalena]. Just to let you know, first off, nobody's asking to see that fight. [Makhachev] lacks the skills to make anybody want to see that fight. Jack lacks the motivation to make anybody want to see the fight."

Check out the full video featuring Chael Sonnen's comments regarding Islam Makhachev [8:35] below:

Chael Sonnen raises issue with Islam Makhachev holding off on welterweight move in favor of opponent

In the aforementioned video, Chael Sonnen also stated that Makhachev's move could be viewed negatively because he is remaining sidelined until an ideal welterweight title matchup opens up.

Sonnen added:

"The great and grand idea that you would swoop in and take on a chosen opponent. That's where the psychological problem comes in... Standing back with your belt looking at a division you're not in and then seeing if you like the matchup when the time comes. Make sure you understand, there has never been a time and it will not start now, where the inmates start running the asylum." [10:24]

Check out Islam Makhachev's post-fight interview following his latest win below:

