Islam Makhachev reacts as Henry Cejudo meets fan wearing custom tribute shirt featuring him and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev voiced his thoughts after witnessing Henry Cejudo's recent meetup with a fan who donned a T-shirt with him and Khabib Nurmagomedov printed on it.

Ad

Makhachev and Nurmagomedov have been together since their early school days in Dagestan, which stands as the primary reason behind their seemingly unbreakable friendship. The fact that both of them were coached by Khabib's late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, built an even stronger camaraderie between the two.

Cejudo's recent Instagram story showcased that the tale of Makhachev and Nurmagomedov's friendship had become a well-known matter for MMA fans. It displayed his interaction with a fan sporting a T-shirt with Nurmagomedov and Makhachev printed on it.

Ad

Trending

The print on the T-shirt exhibited Makhachev and Nurmagomedov in a recreation of the poster for the 2008 Hollywood classic Step Brothers. The fan provided Cejudo with a correct answer, after 'Triple C' questioned him about the same.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Makhachev was pleased after witnessing the print on the fan's T-shirt. He shared the video in Cejudo's story as his own Instagram story, along with using a collection of three words to express his appreciation for the fan:

Ad

"I like it 👀

Islam Makhachev's Instagram story. [Screenshot courtesy: @islam_makhachev on Instagram]

Khabib Nurmagomedov may be the mastermind behind the stipulation Islam Makhachev has presented to fight Ilia Topuria

The UFC brass is currently trying to negotiate a fight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria. However, several sources reported that Makhachev doesn't want to accept the fight until Topuria proves himself at lightweight by defeating a noteworthy contender.

Ad

One of Khabib Nurmagomedov's previous interactions with Henry Cejudo indicates that he might be the one who showed this way to Makhachev. A previous episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast featured Nurmagomedov opining that Topuria needs to defeat a well-reputed lightweight before getting a shot at Makhachev. He said.

"Islam [Makhachev] already give chance [to the featherweight champion]... But why Islam have to give three time chance for 145 [pound] champion?... It's not fair for [the lightweight division]. But if [Topuria] moves up, and he beats somebody like Charles Oliveira, of course. You know what I think, I think he can beat him."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.