"Of course he's afraid" - Ilia Topuria accuses Islam Makhachev of dodging their "exciting" fight

Ilia Topuria recently made a serious allegation against Islam Makhachev. The current featherweight champ accused Islam Makhachev of ducking the offer to fight him.

Ad

Topuria has been on a quest to lock horns with Makhachev since the latter part of 2024. The Spaniard expressed his desire to fight the lightweight champ for the first time during the buildup to his first title defense fight against Max Holloway at UFC 308. Apart from voicing his wish, Topuria also specified that he wanted to fight Makhachev inside the octagon instead of the streets.

'El Matador's' lighthearted words about a street fight against Makhachev got him into a feud with the Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Dagestani camp of fighters. Both parties have fired several shots at each other since then:

Ad

Trending

Dana White's recent revelation about the negotiation of a special fight for Makhachev provided the MMA community with a hint about Topuria being his mystery opponent. However, things became clearer when Topuria revealed that a fight against Makhachev was in the "works" amidst his recent appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, an Instagram post from @champ.rds showcased Topuria accusing Makhachev of delaying the negotiations related to this fight. The featherweight champ also accused the present lightweight king of being "afraid" to accept the offer to fight him. The English translation of his Spanish comments read:

Ad

"He's [Islam Makhachev] afraid. Of course, he is afraid. It was an easy fight until they put his name on the contract. [But] we all know if it was that easy and if I’m ‘small’ as he says, he would’ve shared the octagon with me. There’s a reason he doesn’t want to. I understand [that]. So, it’s ok, [he can] go up [to welterweight]."

Ad

Topuria also opined that the encounter against Makhachev would be an "exciting" one for fans.

"[But] if he were to stay [stays at lightweight] and fights me, it would obviously be an exciting fight for the whole public."

Ad

Ilia Topuria reveals what needs to be done to defeat the Dagestani camp of fighters

Ilia Topuria recently disclosed an effective method to tackle the in-octagon dominance of the Khabib Nurmagomedov-led Dagestani camp fighters. The 28-year-old described his observations about how the Dagestanis fail to end with positive results in close encounters.

Topuria decoded a common factor between the fight games of the Dagestani camp of combatants in his appearance on a recent episode of the FULL SEND PODCAST. He also revealed how their rivals could shut down their game effectively. Topuria said:

Ad

"If you see fighting any of them [see any of the Team Khabib fighter’s fights], the thing that they need when they get into that octagon [is that] in the first contact they want to feel that they dominate you. And they start to build confidence since that [from there]... But if they feel in the first contact that it’s very competitive, their head goes down… All the competitive fights, they lose."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.