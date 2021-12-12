Islam Makhachev reveals his UFC 269 main event pick; shares why he wants Charles Oliveira to be the champion when he fights for the title

Islam Makhachev has shared his prediction for the upcoming title fight between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Moments before UFC 269's main card kicked off, Makhachev took to Twitter to reveal who he thinks will win. He also mentioned who he would want to fight for the title in the future.

The Dagestani believes Poirier will likely have his hand raised at the end of the night, but added that Oliveira is the one he would want to face for the championship. On Twitter, Makhachev wrote:

"I have Dustin in favor tonight, but really want Oliveira to be there when I’m fighting for the title., Sambo vs JiuJitsu"

Charles Oliveira, the UFC lightweight titleholder, will defend his belt for the first time against Dustin Poirier. The Brazilian captured the crown earlier this year against Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is one of the rising stars in the talent-rich 155 lbs weight class. The Russian fighter was among the fighters being considered for the next title shot following his win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

However, he would have to earn at least one more win before getting a championship opportunity as he's gearing up for a title eliminator fight against Beneil Dariush next year.

Islam Makhachev explains why he thinks Dustin Poirier will beat Charles Oliveira at UFC 269

Islam Makhachev is convinced Dustin Poirier's experience makes him the favorite against Charles Oliveira. He also claimed that 'The Diamond' will have an advantage in the striking department.

In an interview with Daniel Cormier, Makhachev provided a breakdown of how he believes the UFC 269 main event will play out. In an episode of the DC Check-In, Makhachev said:

"I think Poirier [wins]. I think Poirier because he understands wrestling and Oliveira don't have like very good wrestling skills to take Poirier down but in striking game, I think Dustin Poirier has more [weapons] than Oliveira. That's why he's gonna make him tired because when I saw a lot of Oliveira's fights, he always [gives] up."

Check out Islam Makhachev's predictions for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier below:

