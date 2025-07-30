  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev's coach dismisses narrative that Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall fight: "Fighters are fighters"

Islam Makhachev's coach dismisses narrative that Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall fight: "Fighters are fighters"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 30, 2025 09:08 GMT
Coach rubbishes idea that Jon Jones (right) ducked Tom Aspinall (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Coach rubbishes idea that Jon Jones (right) ducked Tom Aspinall (left). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Coach Javier Mendez recently shared his thoughts on the idea that Jon Jones ducked a fight against Tom Aspinall. The veteran MMA coach rubbished such narratives and made it clear that elite fighters "aren't afraid of anyone."

Ad

After months of chasing a title unification fight against Jones, Aspinall was promoted from interim to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion last month due to 'Bones' vacating the throne and calling it a career. In the aftermath, many began wondering whether Jones retired to avoid entering the cage against Aspinall.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Mendez dismissed the notion that Jones hung up his gloves to duck Aspinall and said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A lot of things are made in between negotiations, and you never know what’s real and what’s not real. One thing I do know in my heart, in all the years I’ve been training fighters: Fighters are not afraid of anyone. So when people say, ‘Oh, he doesn’t want to fight.’ OK, then why are you here then? Fighters are fighters."
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

"The circumstances may prevent them from taking a fight because maybe there’s not the right amount of money, maybe is not this, but it’s not the opponent. The timing, money, something that’s involved, but it’s never I’m afraid of that fighter. Never. I will refuse to believe that any real fighter will always avoid something. I don’t think so. I don’t believe that." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Ad

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Daniel Cormier explains why Tom Aspinall "needs" Jon Jones for his legacy

Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall's legacy will always have a Jon Jones-sized hole in it if they never fight. The UFC icon recently weighed in on Jones retiring without giving Aspinall the opportunity to fight him.

During a recent conversation with Demetrious Johnson, Cormier also brought up breaks in the lineal championship "line" and said:

Ad
"Tom needs Jon. He does, bro... I'm only telling this as a guy who lived in that world. I also never beat him [Jones]. No matter what I did going forward, it was always like, 'Oh, you never beat Jon Jones.' Tom Aspinall is going to get that belt and there's going to be a gap. That lineal championship breaks, that line breaks, when Tom goes from interim to champion because Jon never gave him the opportunity to fight him."
Ad

He continued:

"Francis [Ngannou] was going to give Jon Jones an opportunity, Jon wasn't ready to take it at the time. So it keeps breaking."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications