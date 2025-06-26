  • home icon
Islam Makhachev's coach sets record straight on why Ilia Topuria fight failed to happen

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 26, 2025 05:33 GMT
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev's coach (left) gives reason behind not fighting Ilia Topuria (right). [Images courtesy: @islam_makhachev on Instagram and Getty]

Javier Mendez recently spoke about why his pupil Islam Makhachev did not fight Ilia Topuria and instead moved up to welterweight. He also expressed optimism about a potential future matchup between the pair

After moving up to the lightweight division, 'El Matador' aimed to capture the title from Makhachev. However, the Dagestani had his sights set on becoming a two-division champion. To achieve this goal, Makhachev vacated the lightweight title and confirmed his decision to move to the welterweight division.

During a recent discussion on The Javier & Mo Show, Mendez addressed speculation regarding Makhachev's failed matchup against Topuria:

"No, it's not a weight issue, it's a legacy issue. He didn't want to fight Topuria because the image of him fighting another featherweight wasn't in it for him, okay? Everything for Topuria and nothing for Islam. But, now that the welterweight title was open, that's why he wanted to wait for that fight to happen between Jack [Della Maddalena] and Belal [Muhammad]."
Mendez added:

"He said, 'If Belal didn't win and they offer him that title, then they take that title.' So, it's good for the UFC. They both win on that one. So, the UFC won, Islam gets what he wanted, a legacy fight, and then we'll see what happens from there. Let's see what happens if they both win."
Check out Javier Mendez's comments below (18:12):

youtube-cover
Ilia Topuria shares advice for Jack Della Maddalena ahead of potential Islam Makhachev fight

Ilia Topuria is set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight championship at UFC 317. Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev is expected to compete for the welterweight title next after Jack Della Maddalena verbally agreed to take on the Dagestani.

In a recent interview with Main Event TV, Topuria offered advice to Della Maddalena on how to defeat Makhachev:

"The advice like [Della Maddalena] has to work [on] the straight body shots because that takes away the intention of the takedown. If he works with the straight body shots, he's going to stop [Makhachev's] intentions of the takedowns. And he's doing a great job with the striking. I like how he fights.

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:43):

youtube-cover
