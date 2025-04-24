Islam Makhachev’s ex-opponent gives hard-hitting reminder on how Arman Tsarukyan derailed UFC lightweight title plans

The UFC started 2025 dealing with a massive crisis as Islam Makhachev lost his opponent at UFC 311 just days before the event. The Dagestani champion was supposed to defend his UFC lightweight strap in a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan, who pulled out due to injury.

Coming to the rescue was fan favorite Renato Moicano, who came in on a day's notice to fight the biggest fight of his life. Despite his brazen decision to step in, 'Money Moicano' was submitted in the first round.

Reflecting on UFC 311 and how it shook up the lightweight division, Moicano said during an episode of the Show Me The Money podcast on YouTube (17:23):

"The lightweight division right now is a mess because of UFC 311. That's the truth, you know. Arman Tsarukyan, he f*cked up the schedule, right? But that was good because, for me, I made a lot of money [laughs]. I made good money. My YouTube channel, especially on Portuguese, is doing great. I got a lot of deals, my brother...And maybe if one day Islam [Makhachev] has some CTE, I contribute to that, my brother [laughs]."

He continued:

"So all jokes aside, the lightweight [division] right now is in a mess because of this. Because let's see what's going on. For sure, Islam Makhachev doesn't want to fight [Ilia] Topuria, right? He doesn't want to move up because [UFC welterweight champion] Belal [Muhammad] is his friend."

Listen to Moicano's podcast here:

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Arman Tsarukyan is better matchup for Islam Makhachev than Ilia Topuria

Renato Moicano's co-host, Matthew Tanner, said that he feels Islam Makhachev is more willing to fight his friend Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title than allow Ilia Topuria to move up and challenge for the lightweight throne right away. He also said that Makhachev's mentor and friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov, may be influencing the champion's decisions.

Speaking of Khabib, the MMA legend and former UFC lightweight champion sounded off on who he thinks is a better fit to challenge Makhachev next - and it's not Ilia Topuria:

"In my opinion - not necessarily dangerous - let's say more competitive, I think it's [Arman] Tsarukyan. I think Arman is a more serious fighter than [Ilia] Topuria. Topuria is a good fighter at 145. But we haven't seen him at 155. I believe Arman is more competitive for Islam [Makhachev]."

Listen to Nurmagomedov's comments here:

