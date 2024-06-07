Islam Makhachev's father says that the UFC lightweight champion's mother hasn't watched any of his fights live: "She is away"

While Islam Makhachev is one of the most formidable fighters on the UFC roster, as is evidenced by his No.1 pound-for-pound status, the lightweight champion's mother doesn't watch any of his fights.

During the UFC star's homecoming following his win at UFC 302, his father Ramazan told the media that Makhachev's mother actively avoids watching her son's fights live:

"His mother never does [watch his fights]. She even leaves the house during his fights, whether it's night or day. She's away for an hour or two."

Catch Islam Makhachev's father's comments below:

At UFC 302, Makhachev faced one of his toughest tests to date as a determined Dustin Poirier was largely able to defend most of his takedown attempts.

This forced the 32-year-old to stand and trade with 'The Diamond', much more than he would've counted on. One of the judges even had the fight two rounds apiece heading into the fifth and final round.

However, Makhachev's wrestling pedigree aided him in the final round as he employed a slick ankle pick to unbalance his opponent before securing a takedown. Thereafter, he locked in a D'Arce choke to force a tap out of Poirier.

The sambo maestro holds an evolving MMA record of 26-1, with wins against the likes of Charles Oliveira, Alexander Volkanovski, and Dan Hooker among others. Following the win at UFC 302, Makhachev called for an opportunity to fight for the welterweight title.

Despite his tall ambitions, Makhachev's mother wants her son to follow in his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov's footsteps and bid farewell to MMA sooner rather than later.

When Islam Makhachev's mother asked him to retire

Khabib Nurmagomedov obliged with his mother's wishes and hung up his gloves for good. Islam Makhachev's mother also wants her to follow 'The Eagle's' path.

During an interview with UFC Eurasia in 2023, Makhachev stated that after his lightweight title win, his mother tried to speak him into retiring from the sport:

"She said, you're champion now, wrap it up. Khabib listened to his mother, when will you listen to yours?"

Catch Makhachev's comments below (0:18):

The lightweight kingpin added that he talked his mother out of the idea, saying he had to defend his title like Nurmagomedov did, before calling it a day.

However, seeing as Makhachev has already defended his belt three times, equaling 'The Eagle's' tally, he might soon have to come up with another excuse.

