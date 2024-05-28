UFC 302: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier - Full fight card details, start time, venue, how to watch, and more 

After a two-week layoff, the UFC will return with the highly anticipated UFC 302 event on June 1. The pay-per-view event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, promises a thrilling night of action with a diverse roster of fighters from several divisions. The promotion will return to Newark for the first time since UFC 288 in May 2023.

Islam Makhachev will defend his lightweight title against fan favorite Dustin Poirier in the evening's main event. Despite his illustrious career, 'The Diamond' has yet to win undisputed gold and has stated that this may be his final fight.

Middleweights Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa are scheduled to clash in the co-main event. Both fighters are looking to make amends for their past defeats and push for another title shot going into the bout.

What time is the Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier fight?

UFC 302's main card, which is available for pay-per-view, will include seven total-ranked fighters, including Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. There will be 12 fights, with five on the main card and seven on the preliminary card.

UFC 302 will begin with early prelims at 6 PM ET (11 PM BST/10 PM GMT), followed by preliminary bouts at 8 PM ET (1 AM BST/12 AM GMT). The main card will begin at 10 PM ET (3 AM BST/2 AM GMT). The evening will conclude with the main event walking scheduled for 12 AM ET (5 AM BST/4 AM GMT).

How to watch Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier fight?

UFC 302's main card will be available to watch on pay-per-view (via ESPN+). ESPN2 telecasts the four-fight preliminary event, while ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass streams the three early preliminary bouts. The entire evening's action will be televised on TNT Sports for fight fans in the UK. The full event will air live on Sony LIV in India. JioTV will also be providing free live streaming of the event for Jio users.

Main Card Fighters

Islam Makhachev (c) vs. Dustin Poirier (UFC lightweight championship)

Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa (middleweight)

Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (middleweight)

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov (heavyweight)

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (welterweight)

Preliminary Card Fighters

César Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki (lightweight)

Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews (welterweight)

Niko Price vs. Alex Morono (welterweight)

Early preliminary card fighters

Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez (welterweight)

Ailín Pérez vs. Joselyne Edwards (women's bantamweight)

Nyamjargal Tumendemberel vs. Andre Lima (flyweight)