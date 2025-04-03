Islam Makhachev's gym partner predicts Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes title fight

Alexander Volkanovski versus Diego Lopes looms ever closer with a previous opponent-turned-training-partner of Volk's breaking down this UFC 314 title fight. Appearing on MMA Canada, Jeremy Kennedy touched on multiple topics leading into his fight with Movlid Khaybulaev as part of the PFL 2025 world tournament on April 3.

The Canadian combatant works with some of the best in the world, including names like Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. After Alexander Volkanovski finished Jeremy Kennedy with strikes in the waning moments of the second round of their UFC 221 clash, the two have since spent time refining skills together inside of Bangtao Muay Thai.

This conveys that the two mixed martial artists have quite a bit of anecdotal experience with one another, both in live competition and in the training room. When getting into the specifics of why he sees Volk becoming UFC featherweight champion once again, Kennedy said:

"I f I were to give a prediction, I would say it goes very similar to Volk and Yair Rodriguez. He'll [Lopes'll] be dangerous early on but then that pressure and that pace and the ground and pound and the up and the down, it's just going to be too much. I can see it being a late TKO with ground and pound or a decision for Volk."

He continued:

"But I just think he's [Volk's] way too complete. Lopes has shown some weaknesses there when the fight goes later... He [Lopes] slowed down against Dan Ige, my training partner, and even though you just see little things, he's very dangerous early on. But Volk is on for twenty five minutes straight. No matter what. You're not going to deter him."

Check out Kennedy's thoughts on Volkanovski vs. Lopes [at the 14:01 mark] below

Alexander Volkanovski looks to break a curse for former UFC champions in 2025

Alexander Volkanovski hopes to belie a broader trend that has been established by former UFC champions competing within the octagon this calendar year. Across eleven UFC events, there were eight former titleholders within the promotion who competed. The 36-year-old former champ hopes to be the exception to the rule, as only two former UFC champions have emerged victorious across Q1 of 2025.

Those individuals in question were Jiri Prochazka and Brandon Moreno, with the former halting a previous UFC titleholder in Jamahal Hill to secure his victory. The native of Australia aims to bring this mark up to three when he steps into the cage against Diego Lopes on April 12 in Miami.

