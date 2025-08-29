Islam Makhachev's manager gets 100% real about potential Khamzat Chimaev fight: "You have to be fair"

Khamzat Chimaev is not opposed to the idea of taking on Islam Makhachev at welterweight to expedite his way to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings. However, the Dagestani's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, does not have high hopes about the fight materializing.

During an interview in the lead-up to UFC 319, 'Borz' pointed out that if the former lightweight champion is successful in capturing Jack Della Maddalena's welterweight throne, it could set up Makhachev as a sensible fight for him toward the pound-for-pound No.1 ranking.

Be that as it may, Makhachev doesn't appear all that eager to face the Chechen-born Emirati. During a recent media scrum, he offered a lukewarm reaction about the matchup, explaining that he didn't want to create any potential conflict between their people.

And now speaking with Submission Radio, Abdelaziz has once more shot down the prospect of the match-up happening, saying:

"This fight, this will never happen. First of all, Khamzat is too big. I don't think he can ever make welterweight. And in a way, these guys like, they know each other. I don't think, you know, they are from the same region, and honestly, this fight makes absolutely no sense. I think if Khamzat goes up and wants to fight at light heavyweight, [that] maybe makes more sense. Khamzat has so many contenders to clean out the division before he even thinks about moving to a different weight division. You have to be fair to all the contenders."

Check out Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz's comments below (10:15):

When Khamzat Chimaev warned Islam Makhachev against a welterweight move

In early 2025, the UFC landscape was much different, and after a successful UFC 311, Islam Makhachev even teased a move to middleweight to realize his double championship dreams, to avoid facing his friend Belal Muhammad, who then held the 170-pound championship.

Addressing the Dagestani's claims during a media interaction, Khamzat Chimaev offered some advice and a stark warning to the former lightweight champion, saying:

"If he wants to, let him do it [move up to middleweight] if it's [against Dricus] du Plessis or not. Islam can fight anyone; it's just about his capabilities. I will fight anyone; I want it as well. If Islam gets his shot, let him fight for it. If not, what can I say?... He'd better fight at 170 [pounds], that's my opinion. As for 185 [pounds], I'm the king here for now."

