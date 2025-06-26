Islam Makhachev's manager goes scorched earth on Ilia Topuria over welterweight ambitions, fans react: "Humble this clown team"

Islam Makhachev's manager's remarks about Ilia Topuria making a potential move to welterweight have prompted mixed reactions from MMA fans worldwide. Some mocked Makhachev's team, citing his past octagon experiences, while others supported Topuria's aim of becoming a three-division champion.

Ahead of the Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 317, Topuria expressed his desire to advance to the 170-pound division to pursue a superfight with Makhachev if the Dagestani manages to dethrone reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena. This sparked a response from Makhachev's manager Rizvan Magomedov, who made fun of Topuria's stature in a recent interview with Match TV. Championship Rounds reported Magomedov's comments, which said:

''[Topuria] just talks a lot, tries to attract attention to himself... Nonsense. He's so tiny. He won't be able to do it.''

Trending

Expand Tweet

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Ilia is going to humble this clown team so badly lol, I can't wait.''

Another stated:

''Makh and his manager just go around calling fighters tiny. He called Volk a “little guy” but it took a robbery judges decision to keep his belt.''

Other fans wrote:

''All Ilia does is talk. Guy has barely done anything and thinks he’s one of the GOATs of UFC. Islam sleep this fool and hurry up.''

''Thought this dude walk around at 185? Why won't he make 170? At 185..I think 170 should be his natural weight. And what has being short gotta do with weight? I think Islam is kind of scared ..maybe am wrong , time shall tell..but Ilia talks to much thou , he should chill''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Ilia Topuria advises Jack Della Maddalena on potential matchup against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev announced his welterweight move after Jack Della Maddalena dethroned his close friend Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 last month. The Dagestani is now expected to be first challenge for Della Maddalena.

In a recent interview with Niko Pajarillo of Fox Sports Australia, Ilia Topuria gave his take on the potential matchup, suggesting that the Australian aim for Makhachev's body.

''The advice, [Della Maddalena] has to work the straight body shots because that takes away the intentions of the takedown. If he works with the straight body shots, he’s going to stop his intentions of the takedowns and he’s doing a great job of striking. I like how he fights.”

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (6:44):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.