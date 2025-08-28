  • home icon
  • Islam Makhachev's manager seemingly confirms Jack Della Maddalena title showdown, shares potential timeline

Islam Makhachev's manager seemingly confirms Jack Della Maddalena title showdown, shares potential timeline

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Aug 28, 2025 06:47 GMT
Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev's manager shares massive next fight update. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

It appears Islam Makhachev is set to face Jack Della Maddalena in a welterweight title fight next. Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently shared some updates on the former UFC lightweight champion's next title challenge and outlined a potential timeline for the showdown.

Soon after Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 in May to become the welterweight champion, Makhachev announced his intentions to move up a weight class and vacated the lightweight throne. Ilia Topuria later claimed the lightweight title after an incredible first-round KO victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June.

While there's no official confirmation from the UFC, it appears Makhachev is gearing for an end-of-the-year title showdown against Della Maddalena. In an interview with Submission Radio, Abdelaziz addressed the situation and said:

"Listen, at the end of the day, the fight is done, but I am always respectful to the promotion. It's their job; they didn’t announce the fight. At the end of the year, Australia is gonna have no champion. I think Volk [Alexander Volkanovski] would remain the champion. I think Maddalena will lose... He is gonna be a very tough fight for Islam, but I believe Islam has all the tools to compete with him."
Islam Makhachev addresses welterweight move ahead of potential Jack Della Maddalena fight

Earlier this year, Islam Makhachev opened up about his move to welterweight and admitted that he wasn't expecting things to be easy for him. The former lightweight champion outlined some of his struggles with his weight.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Makhachev detailed how difficult it was to put on muscle after getting used to cutting weight for all these years and said:

"I will try to be big. It's not easy, man. All my life, I cut weight, but now when I want to be big, my weight stays in the same position. I try to lift more, we [did] some programs, and slowly, slowly we [gained] two [kilograms] right now. It's very hard. But I don't want to be big [because of] food, eating, and not training. I want to be [big] with muscles, I want to train, do the right lifting program, and [gain] some muscles."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

