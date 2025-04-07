Islam Makhachev's next fight date and opponent rumored in massive update

MMA fans have been updated about Islam Makhachev's highly anticipated octagon return. Key details about Makhachev's potential opponent were shared, providing insight into who the person might be.

An X user named @realkevink recently took to X and posted an interview clip of Djibril Dulatov, who disclosed the potential date for Islam Dulatov's promotional debut. According to Djibril, the 26-year-old German welterweight will compete on the same card as Makhachev during International Fight Week in Las Vegas.

Additionally, he mentioned that the reigning lightweight champion would face someone who was a champion in a lower division. The MMA enthusiast captioned the post, writing:

''Djibril Dulatov Says Islam Dulatov will be Fighting on the Same card as Islam Makhachev in June in Las Vegas. In Conversation they Mention Islams opponent to be a champion in another category (weight class) and he was a title holder. Topuria vs Makhachev IFW?''

Check out Djibril Dulatov's comments below:

Dulatov's remarks suggest that Makhachev might face former champion Ilia Topuria, who vacated his featherweight title earlier this year. However, according to several news outlets, Makhachev, who has been aiming to become a double champion, is reportedly awaiting the welterweight title fight at UFC 315.

The fight between his friend Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena would have a big impact on his choice to move up to welterweight.

Along with Topuria, former BMF champion Justin Gaethje marked his name in title contention with a dominant win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. Many MMA figures including Michael Bisping and UFC commentator Jon Anik voiced their desire to see Gaethje against Makhachev, who made a successful fourth title defense by submitting Renato Moicano at UFC 311.

Daniel Cormier wants Justin Gaethje to face Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier has backed Justin Gaethje to get another shot at the lightweight title against Islam Makhachev. In a recent episode of Funky and the Champ podcast with Ben Askren, Cormier expressed his admiration for Gaethje's work inside the cage and extended his support, saying:

''I honestly believe that’s who is going to fight for the belt, I believe it’s going to be Justin Gaethje. If I’m team Makhachev, I’m asking for Justin Gaethje because that’s a big-name fight, it’s the guy that carries a lot of name recognition. I think that’s going to be the fight if I’m being honest with you.”

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (9:05):

