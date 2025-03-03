Islam Makhachev’s toughest challenge at welterweight is not Belal Muhammad but a former champion, claims ex-UFC star: “Kind of the antithesis”

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has been vocal about moving up to welterweight and becoming a two-division champion. The only hindrance Makhachev is facing is that his friend Belal Muhammad is currently holding the welterweight strap. Both Muhammad and Makhachev have made it clear that they won't fight each other, leaving the lightweight champion with no other option than to defend his 155-pound strap.

Former welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy believes that Muhammad will be no match for Makhachev and none of the welterweights apart from Leon Edwards will give the Russian a tough fight.

'Rocky' has not stepped into the ring since losing his title to Muhammad at UFC 304. Hardy believes Edwards' takedown defense and striking skills would give Makhachev a hard time. Speaking to Submission Radio, Hardy said:

"I would [pick Makhachev to beat Muhammad]. I think there are very few welterweights that can give Makhachev problems. Leon Edwards I think would be a would be a hell of a fight for Makhachev because his game is like, he's kind of the antithesis, right. He can play on the outside and he can set traps and walk you on to things and he's got excellent takedown defense as well, people really you know have started to realize how good Leon's takedown defense is. That's the kind of skill set would be problematic for Makhachev."

Check out Dan Hardy's comments below (13:38):

Former UFC champion assesses Ilia Topuria's chances against Islam Makhachev

Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz asserted that Ilia Topuria could present a tough challenge to Islam Makhachev inside the octagon. In an interview with Helen Yee, the 39-year-old gave his opinion on the potential matchup.

Cruz claimed the Spaniard possesses the tools to take on Makhachev. He said:

"[Topuria] has the tools. It's keep it on the feet, dictate the range and keep Makhachev on his heels. If you keep a wrestler on his heels, it's hard for them to time the shot... So, if you keep Makhachev moving back with good striking defense and he's able to stuff a couple of the takedowns, I think he can get the momentum going in his favor and give himself a really good chance."

Check out Dominick Cruz's comments below (09:25):

