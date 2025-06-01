  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Islam Makhachev shares major UEFA Champion's League moments ft. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev shares major UEFA Champion's League moments ft. Khabib Nurmagomedov

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:56 GMT
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League Final 2025 - Source: Getty
Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Islam Makhachev (right) at the Champions League final. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for soccer has been well documented. The pair recently attended the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, and Makhachev shared glimpses of their visit to Munich, Germany, where the soccer match took place.

Ad

In a series of Instagram stories, Makhachev shared pictures of himself and Nurmagomedov enjoying the game while interacting with Samuel Eto'o and Teddy Riner, among others.

Check out the screenshots of Islam Makhachev's Instagram stories below:

Islam Makhachev&#039;s Instagram stories
Islam Makhachev's Instagram stories

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Islam Makhachev&#039;s Instagram story
Islam Makhachev's Instagram story

Nurmagomedov and Makhachev had expressed their strong support for Paris Saint-Germain heading into the match. To the delight of the duo, PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the finals to win the trophy. The win marked PSG's first-ever Champions League title and their largest winning margin in a final of the competition.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelika, and Senny Mayulu were the goal-scorers for PSG, with Doue alone scoring two goals.

Nurmagomedov joined the CBS Sports team to celebrate PSG's victory. Although he is a fan of PSG, Nurmagomedov acknowledged that he supported Real Madrid earlier, stating:

"Honestly, when I was a kid, I was a Real Madrid fan. Since 1998, when I watched my first Champions League final... But for the last six-seven years, I have attended almost every match of PSG..."
Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (3:00):

youtube-cover
Ad

During the interaction, Nurmagomedov also engaged in a hilarious banter with popular internet personality IShowSpeed, creating some heartwarming memories for fight fans.

On the professional front, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to lead his team of MMA fighters, including Makhachev. The team is currently gearing up for Makhachev's welterweight debut in the UFC. The lightweight champion recently vacated the title to pursue a second belt at welterweight.

He is expected to be the next challenger to the newly crowned welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena. However, the date and venue for the fight have not been announced thus far.

About the author
Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications