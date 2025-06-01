Islam Makhachev shares major UEFA Champion's League moments ft. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for soccer has been well documented. The pair recently attended the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, and Makhachev shared glimpses of their visit to Munich, Germany, where the soccer match took place.

Ad

In a series of Instagram stories, Makhachev shared pictures of himself and Nurmagomedov enjoying the game while interacting with Samuel Eto'o and Teddy Riner, among others.

Check out the screenshots of Islam Makhachev's Instagram stories below:

Islam Makhachev's Instagram stories

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Islam Makhachev's Instagram story

Nurmagomedov and Makhachev had expressed their strong support for Paris Saint-Germain heading into the match. To the delight of the duo, PSG defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in the finals to win the trophy. The win marked PSG's first-ever Champions League title and their largest winning margin in a final of the competition.

Ad

Trending

Achraf Hakimi, Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelika, and Senny Mayulu were the goal-scorers for PSG, with Doue alone scoring two goals.

Nurmagomedov joined the CBS Sports team to celebrate PSG's victory. Although he is a fan of PSG, Nurmagomedov acknowledged that he supported Real Madrid earlier, stating:

"Honestly, when I was a kid, I was a Real Madrid fan. Since 1998, when I watched my first Champions League final... But for the last six-seven years, I have attended almost every match of PSG..."

Ad

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below (3:00):

Ad

During the interaction, Nurmagomedov also engaged in a hilarious banter with popular internet personality IShowSpeed, creating some heartwarming memories for fight fans.

On the professional front, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to lead his team of MMA fighters, including Makhachev. The team is currently gearing up for Makhachev's welterweight debut in the UFC. The lightweight champion recently vacated the title to pursue a second belt at welterweight.

He is expected to be the next challenger to the newly crowned welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena. However, the date and venue for the fight have not been announced thus far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.