Islam Makhachev steered away from welterweight by teammate in favor of UFC's "sexiest" option

One of Islam Makhachev's teammates recently shared his thoughts on his welterweight aspirations and expressed his desire to see him in a more appealing bout. He noted that Makhachev could move up to 170 pounds but highlighted the massive marquee bout that is currently available for him at 155 pounds.

Ad

Makhachev has expressed interest in becoming a two-division UFC champion, but his friendship with current champion Belal Muhammad has resulted in him remaining at lightweight. The outcome of UFC 315 this Saturday could change that as Jack Della Maddalena dethroning Muhammad could clear the path for the Dagestani to move up to 170 pounds.

During his latest appearance on Submission Radio, Makhachev's AKA teammate Luke Rockhold addressed whether he believes the lightweight champion will move up to welterweight. Rockhold mentioned that he does envision the move but steered the lightweight champion to defend his title against Ilia Topuria:

Ad

Trending

"I really like the Islam [vs.] Topuria fight, is probably the sexiest fight in the company, I think right now, for me. That and Jon Jones [vs. Tom Aspinall]. But that's a pretty fu**ing amazing fight. I'd hate to see that not happen, come to fruition, but we'll see."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview featuring Luke Rockhold's comments regarding Islam Makhachev [13:04] below:

Ad

Ad

Luke Rockhold says Islam Makhachev could be successful at welterweight

Luke Rockhold also said that he believes Islam Makhachev could be just as successful at welterweight as he has been at lightweight.

In the aforementioned appearance, Rockhold mentioned that although he doesn't believe Makhachev would dominate the division, he noted that he matches up well with the top contenders at 170 pounds:

Ad

"[Makhachev's] not going to dominate the [welterweight] division that way, but I'm sure he's bigger, he's stronger. It's been a long time since I've had a chance to train with him, and we all grow, and we all grow in so many ways. So, I think he matches up really well with these guys. He's got to put on the muscle and bulk up some bit." [13:54]

Ad

Check out Islam Makhachev's reaction following his latest win below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.