Islam Makhachev turns down rumored $10 million offer from Elon Musk, fans react: "Real man has NO PRICE"

Reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev has allegedly turned down a rumored $10 million offer from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As per a post by FamousPulse on Instagram, Makhachev declined the bid from Musk, stating that the Dagestani fighter is "not for sale" and also doesn’t "value money."

The aforementioned post, which lauded Makhachev for allegedly declining the rumored offer, reads:

"Islam Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion, has reportedly turned down a $10 million offer from Elon Musk, stating, "I'm not for sale, I don't value money." This bold declaration underscores Makhachev's commitment to his principles and passion for MMA over financial gain.

It continues:

"Despite his growing wealth... Makhachev remains focused on his sport and personal values. Known for his disciplined lifestyle and dedication to training, Makhachev's decision reflects a deep-rooted belief in the integrity of his craft. His stance has sparked discussions among fans and analysts.

Check out the original post below:

The post sparked numerous reactions from netizens. A user commented:

"Real man has NO PRICE"

The precise offer remains unknown, and it primarily appears to be a rumour. Consequently, fans responded to it, enquiring:

"Offered him $$$ to do what exactly?"

"What was this deal for?"

"It looks like a fake post since I can’t find info anywhere"

"Seems fake newsy to me they didn’t even put what the deal was"

Check out a few more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @famous.pulse on Instagram]

When Islam Makhachev took a sly dig at Elon Musk

Elon Musk, after buying Twitter for $44 billion, announced a plan to offer verified badges only to users who paid a monthly fee. Later, however, numerous accounts saw the blue ticks return despite not paying for the premium X services.

Among many, Islam Makhachev was not pleased after his blue tick was initially removed. He tweeted to let Musk learn about the same and wrote:

"Elon Musk you cheap guy, where’s my blue tick 😀"

Check out Makhachev's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

