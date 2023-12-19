A UFC insider recently sent shockwaves through the MMA community as he claimed Islam Makhachev will be moving up to the welterweight division in the near future.

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Chael Sonnen uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, where he discussed the reigning lightweight champion's options as 155-pounds and aspirations of moving up to 170-pounds. He mentioned that the promotion has an interesting dilemma in terms of whether they should allow him to move up for big fights now rather than waiting and explained his reasoning.

Sonnen said:

"Islam [Makhachev] is gonna be at welterweight, for sure...Do you feel it better for him to get beat, so now we gotta wait ten years?...And then we slide him up and he's just one of the guys. Or do you feel it better slide him up right now? Have a champion vs. champion scenario, setting up a potential match down the road with [Shavkat] Rakhmonov. It's a very intriguing proposition." [7:45 - 8:20]

MMA fans shared their thoughts in the comment section, and the majority were in favor of Islam Makhachev moving up immediately. They mentioned that a champion vs. champion bout would be interesting, while others noted that a bout against Shavkat Rahmonov would be a superfight for the UFC, writing:

"I hope he does. Would be interesting to see Leon vs Makhachev."

"Makachev vs Shavkat would be a dream fight"

"Shavkat vs Islam would be insanity!"

"I want to see Islam v Leon - the two with longest unbeaten streaks to go after it!"

"Islam vs Shavkat would be insane fight of the decade!! I have no idea who would win wow"

"Islam vs Leon is so much better than Belal vs Leon"

YouTube comments regarding Makhachev at welterweight.

It remains to be seen whether Islam Makhachev will push for an immediate move to welterweight or continue at lightweight instead.

Check out the full video:

Islam Makhachev reacts to UFC 296 main event

Islam Makhachev was in attendance at UFC 296 this past Saturday and shared his immediate reaction to the main event, which saw Leon Edwards earn a unanimous decision win over Colby Covington to successfully retain his welterweight championship.

The reigning lightweight champion shared his reaction to the fight and noted that he wasn't very impressed at all. He then suggested that it's time for a champion vs. champion bout, saying:

"Leon [Edwards has] to be next. And also, this fight [Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington] was bullsh*t, man. You have to change the champion."