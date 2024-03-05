"Isn't old enough and retired enough" - Fans charge with a reality check as Jake Paul turns down Tony Ferguson's boxing offer

Fans recently shared their thoughts on celebrity YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul declining Tony Ferguson's boxing offer. Ferguson recently stated on the JAXXON Podcast that he wants to fight 'The Problem Child'.

He said:

"I'm going to be real with you, I'm calling out Jake. I'd love to fight you, dude. I don't talk to too many people or call them out, but Jake is the one.''

Check out the clip below:

Paul squared off against Ryan Bourland on March 2 at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. He stopped Bourland with a devastating uppercut, prompting the referee to call the fight off with less than a minute remaining in the first round.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland stoppage in round one:

In the post-fight press conference, Paul was asked about Ferguson's boxing offer, which he graciously turned down. He said:

''I don't wanna see him go out like that. That'd be sad. He's a great guy, we don't want that for Tony.''

Check out the clip below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Tony isn't old enough and retired enough for Jake. The funny thing is that Tony even where he's at right now is tougher than 90% of Jake's resume.''

Another fan wrote:

''Wouldn’t be fair because he wouldn’t take money to lose, so he wouldn’t do the fight anyways.''

One fan mocked Paul, writing:

“That would not be a fair matchup like Bourland and August have been fair shameless''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to Happy Punch's post on X

Jake Paul responds to Ryan Garcia's callout

Ryan Garcia challenges Jake Paul following his recent knockout victory over Ryan Bourland. Garcia took to social media to express his frustration and challenged Paul to a fight, writing:

"Okay enough, it’s on I’m going to have to do this! I’m going to end this JAKE PAUL BOXING THING. BRING IT ON JAKE IM DEAD F***ING SERIOUS F**K YOU! HIT MY TEAM UP"

During his post-fight conference, Paul joked about Garcia's outburst, saying:

''I have said he's doing off some cocaine. that boy is getting that s*** straight from Colombia. You've gotta chill out. You just seem like you're losing your mind and acting thirsty and desperate and saying you're a billionaire when you had one money fight. I'm just saying, just chill bro."

