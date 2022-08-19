"Paying my respects" - Israel Adesanya bets big sum on Jose Aldo winning against Merab Dvalishvili

If Israel Adesanya is not in the octagon defending his middleweight title, he will find other ways to stay connected to the UFC. He continues to share his opinions and create content for passionate fans through his social media accounts and YouTube channel.

Ahead of an interesting UFC 278 card, he singled out the bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Merab Dvalishvili.

As a betting man who follows his heart, 'Izzy' used the opportunity to show respect to an all-timer in Aldo. He tweeted:

"Paying my respects and my respects pay me. @Stake"

The tweet included a screenshot of his bet on 'Junior' through the Stake app, a crypto betting platform. Adesanya put down Bitcoin worth $7978.81 on Aldo winning the fight as the underdog.

Check out his tweet below:

'The Last Stylebender' was signed as a global brand ambassador by Stake two years ago, which is why he directs his bets through their platform and uses it as a promotional opportunity too. Adesanya also attempted to predict the fight between Aldo and Dvalishvili in a YouTube video dedicated to Jose Aldo. He said:

"My head should say Merab [Dvalishvili]. But my heart feels like- just I'm just reminiscing now and I'm just like, yeah, f*****g this guy's [Jose Aldo] a G, man."

Israel Adesanya pays tribute to 'one of the greatest' Jose Aldo

Israel Adesanya also dedicated an entire video to Jose Aldo on his YouTube channel, FREESTYLEBENDER. The video previewed Aldo's upcoming fight against Merab Dvalishvili and celebrated his legacy and career accomplishments.

'Izzy' was joined by fellow City Kickboxing alumni Tyson Pedro in the video. Pedro, who fights Harry Hunsucker on the main card of UFC 278, and Adesanya both expressed their admiration for the UFC's inaugural featherweight champion.

Adesanya said:

"Aldo, one of the greatest fighters of all time. The king of Rio [de Janeiro]. Same [one my favorite fighters]. WEC, watching him do what he did, as fast as he did and as efficient as he did. Levels."

Both fighters also listed Aldo's former glory as a pioneering example in mixed martial arts. A former kickboxer, 'The Last Stylebender' singled out the Brazilian's iconic leg kicks, which were part of the danger he posed to any opponent.

Israel Adesanya hopes to see Jose Aldo return to attempting body shots and leg kicks against Dvalishvili. Plenty of UFC fans will be hoping for the same imposing skillset to be fully displayed in this promising bantamweight fight.

Watch the complete video on Israel Adesanya's YouTube channel:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari