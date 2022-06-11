Israel Adesanya bets on Valentina Shevchenko by KO, Joanna Jedrzejczyk via decision and more for UFC 275

Israel Adesanya has bet on Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk to come out on top in their upcoming bouts at UFC 275 this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the UFC middleweight champ shared a screenshot of the bets he's placed on the website Stake.com. It appears that 'The Last Stylebender' has picked 'Bullet' to retain her women's flyweight gold by knocking out her next opponent Taila Santos.

Adesanya also seems confident that Joanna Jedrzejczyk will avenge her loss to Zhang Weili with a decision win.

Check out the Instagram post below:

As seen in the picture, the UFC middleweight champion has also picked betting favorite Jiri Prochazka to dethrone Glover Teixeira in their light heavyweight title clash in the main-event of 275.

Israel Adesanya set to defend title against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276

Israel Adesanya is gearing up for his fifth title defense as he takes on No.2 ranked middleweight contender Jared Cannonier at the upcoming UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

The championship bout will serve as the headliner for the promotion's International Fight Week in July.

'The Last Stylebender' has run through most of the middleweight division since capturing the title by defeating Robert Whittaker in 2019. Moreover, the Nigerian-born Kiwi recently defeated 'The Reaper' in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 271, thereby securing two victories against the former champion.

Israel Adesanya seems determined to continue his run of good form and further cement his status as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the division.

UFC 276 is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 2. The card will also feature a middleweight clash between rising contender Sean Strickland and Adesanya's former foe Alex Pereira.

Labelled " The dark of the division" by Adesanya himself, Jared Cannonier will head into the title fight with two consecutive wins. His most recent win came over Derek Brunson in February on the same card where 'The Last Stylebender' last defended his title against Whittaker.

