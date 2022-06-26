Israel Adesanya and CKB team left halfway through UFC Fight Night card - here's why

Israel Adesanya was in attendance for UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot. 'The Last Stylebender' was there to support his teammate Carlos Ulberg, who competed in a light heavyweight bout against Tafon Nchukwi in the prelims of the fight card.

Ulberg made quick work of his opponent and knocked him out in the opening minutes of the fight. Adesanya and his teammates did not stay long to watch the rest of the fights.

It turns out that after his fight, Ulberg, Adesanya and the other members of the CKB team went back to the gym and started training.

Godesanya @godesanya305 I was wondering where the boys went and it turns out after Carlos fight they left and now Carlos is helping the boys prepare for their fights in the same night! CKB is just that team #UFCVegas57 I was wondering where the boys went and it turns out after Carlos fight they left and now Carlos is helping the boys prepare for their fights in the same night! CKB is just that team #UFCVegas57 https://t.co/IPQdlTkOQB

A Twitter user uploaded a video in which Ulberg and Adesanya can be seen training together in the gym, posted initially to the Instagram Stories of City Kickboxing. The middleweight champion responded to the tweet, giving his reasoning for leaving the UFC event midway.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender Godesanya @godesanya305 I was wondering where the boys went and it turns out after Carlos fight they left and now Carlos is helping the boys prepare for their fights in the same night! CKB is just that team #UFCVegas57 I was wondering where the boys went and it turns out after Carlos fight they left and now Carlos is helping the boys prepare for their fights in the same night! CKB is just that team #UFCVegas57 https://t.co/IPQdlTkOQB Left the Apex halfway through the card cuz we got work to do…I’m inspired!!! twitter.com/godesanya305/s… Left the Apex halfway through the card cuz we got work to do…I’m inspired!!! twitter.com/godesanya305/s…

The middleweight champion is currently training for the upcoming UFC 276 event. He will take on Jared Cannonier as his sixth potential defense in the main event. The co-main event will feature another title fight as Alexander Volkanovski and Max Hollway will lock horns for the third time.

Other exciting matchups on the fight card include Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz, Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone, Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner, and Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira.

The winner of Strickland vs. Pereira could possibly be next in line for a title shot.

Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 @BigMarcel24

- Munhoz vs. O'Malley back on the PPV card.

- Miller vs. Cerrone opening the ABC/ESPN Prelims.

- Riddell vs. Turner featured prelim again. #UFC276 update (per ESPN)- Munhoz vs. O'Malley back on the PPV card.- Miller vs. Cerrone opening the ABC/ESPN Prelims.- Riddell vs. Turner featured prelim again. #UFC276 update (per ESPN)- Munhoz vs. O'Malley back on the PPV card.- Miller vs. Cerrone opening the ABC/ESPN Prelims.- Riddell vs. Turner featured prelim again. https://t.co/0I24y6N8bI

Carlos Ulberg previews Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier

Carlos Ulberg recently weighed in on his teammate Israel Adesanya's upcoming fight against Jared Cannonier. According to 'Black Jag', Adesanya will likely capitalize on Cannonier's mistakes and will pick him apart in the fight.

"Cannonier is a developed fighter. He's fought in different divisions and he has the experience with [fighting] different body types and all that so yeah, Israel's been working and he's a quick learner, so I see him picking him apart and definitely causing a struggle for Cannonier and Cannonier walking into something with the mistakes that he might make him [commit]."

Watch Ulberg give his prediction below:

UFC 276 will mark Adesanya's fifth title defense. 'The Last Stylebender' has successfully defended the UFC belt against fighters like Paulo Costa, Yoel Romero, Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far