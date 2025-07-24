Israel Adesanya claims Sean Strickland "wants to fight Belal Muhammad" next, urges 'Tarzan' to accept rematch callout 

Israel Adesanya recently urged Sean Strickland to accept his calls for a rematch instead of angling for a Belal Muhammad fight. Adesanya even joked about Strickland beating him in their last encounter and stated that it was &quot;easy money&quot; for the American.Strickland and Adesanya threw down in a middleweight title fight at UFC 293 in September 2023, where 'Tarzan' surprisingly beat the Nigerian-born Kiwi via unanimous decision after a dominant performance.In the aftermath, Adesanya made it clear that he wants to settle things with Strickland in a rematch. However, it appears 'Tarzan' is aiming for a grudge match with Muhammad instead. Strickland and Muhammad have traded shots online on multiple occasions and have made it clear they have no love for each other.During a conversation with Alexander Volkanovski on his YouTube channel, Adesanya renewed his callout and said:&quot;I’ve called this dude out how many times, but now he wants to fight Belal. Why? I mean, it's easy money. Come on, it’s easy money. You beat me once, do it again. Come on... I just wanna make sure I did this right. I just want to do this one time, just one more time. You beat me? Cool. If he wants to do a third one, we'll see.&quot;Israel Adesanya explains deeper reason behind seeking Sean Strickland rematchEarlier this year, Israel Adesanya explained why he wanted to settle things with Sean Strickland and recalled being a victim of bullying during his childhood days. Adesanya claimed Strickland was the &quot;embodiment&quot; of a bully in a sense, and that's why he wanted to redeem his loss.In a YouTube video, Adesanya acknowledged that Strickland dominanted him in their first fight and said:''I sparred with Kamaru Usman for the first time in months...So for me now, I'm like, Ok, I told Hunter (Campbell) already, I told coach, that it's time. I just knew, and I know who. I have a feeling who I want to fight. You'll like this one. I gotta get some get back. Strickland. I'm gonna get him back.&quot;He continued:''Because he beat me...whooped my a*s badly...Everything he's done since that – because, I used to get bullied a lot as a kid. So, he's an embodiment of that in a sense. He attacked the young me, the inner child. So, I just want to protect him and get some get-back for him.&quot;Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (8:05):