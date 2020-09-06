Israel Adesanya comments on his strategy for Paulo Costa fight

Israel Adesanya is considered by many as one of the greatest strikers to have ever competed in the sport of MMA.

Adesanya boasts an incredible resume in the world of kickboxing; and as evidenced by his meteoric rise to the top of the UFC Middleweight division, The Last Stylebender’s combat skills have transitioned excellently into the MMA realm as well.

Israel Adesanya has a rather straightforward strategy for his UFC 253 match against Paulo Costa

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya opened up on his upcoming fight against Paulo Costa.

Adesanya broke down the strategy that he intends to utilize against Costa in their UFC 253 Middleweight Title clash. Adesanya stated –

“Punch him in the face – as many times as possible…And kick him as well – until he falls down.”

Additionally, regarding the considerable amount of trash talk that he and Costa have directed towards one another in the lead-up to their fight, Adesanya explained that he doesn’t feel anything personal in this fight.

Adesanya indicated that he doesn’t know Costa on a personal level and doesn’t accord much significance to what the latter has to say.

The Last Stylebender asserted that one has to simply accept the situation and roll with it, adding that “it is what it is”.

Furthermore, Adesanya expounded that he doesn’t necessarily feel the need to harbor a grudge or ill will towards his opponents in order to motivate himself for the fight.

Advertisement

He continued that he’s well-aware of what’s at stake in a fight, and that’s more than enough to motivate him. Israel Adesanya also opined that trash talk is a tad amusing, but he doesn’t dwell on it.

The talented striker emphasized that it’s all a part of fighting – He noted that even as kids, people who don’t like each other engage in trash talk and eventually duke it out.

Moreover, Adesanya highlighted that he and his team know what to watch out for as regards his UFC 253 opponent Costa.

Adesanya alluded that other people get lost in the moment in a fight, but he’s been in those challenging moments in different forms of fighting, and as such, those moments are nothing new to him.

Israel Adesanya feels great and is ready for his fight against Paulo Costa

Israel Adesanya stated that this is the best he’s ever felt and that his body has been changing over the past three weeks. He added that they’re eagerly awaiting the fight.

Besides, Adesanya addressed the lockdown lifestyle brought about by the COVID-19 global pandemic, and noted that in hindsight the lockdown experience has been “good for all of us” and that he and others were “just living the martial arts lifestyle”.

Israel Adesanya defends his UFC Middleweight Championship against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on September 27th, 2020.

Which fighter do you think will walk away with the UFC Middleweight Title? Sound off in the comments!