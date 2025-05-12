Israel Adesanya congratulates Jack Della Maddalena for UFC 315 title win over Belal Muhammad with live reaction clip: "ANZAC united"

Israel Adesanya couldn't hide his excitement upon seeing another fighter from Oceania claim a UFC title. Jack Della Maddalena became the second Australian-born champion last weekend at UFC 315.

After a hard-fought five-round battle, Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision and claimed the welterweight title. Adesanya, who watched the fight live from his home, shared his immediate reaction in an Instagram post.

'The Last Stylebender' also shared a few words while congratulating Della Maddalena on winning the UFC welterweight title, saying:

"Like, again, ANZAC united. I love it when one of us does it and gets the gold at the top, the pinnacle of the sport, and couldn't have happened to a nicer guy, cooler guy, well-deserved and well-earned guy. He did this the hard yards just through his hands, through them things."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:

Currently, in addition to Della Maddalena, UFC featherweight fighter Alexander Volkanovski also holds the championship title, having won it a month ago by defeating Diego Lopes at UFC 314.

Israel Adesanya draws similarities between Jack Della Maddalena and Ilia Topuria

The fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad was mainly played out in stand-up exchanges. During the clash, the Australian fighter outstruck 'Remember The Name' with a total of 178 significant strikes compared to Muhammad's 132.

Recently, while previewing the matchup between Della Maddalena and Muhammad, Israel Adesanya highlighted the Australian fighter's striking ability. Claiming it to be quite similar to that of former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Adesanya said:

"He starts to probe them with a jab, funnel them to the fence. Once he gets them to the fence, I'm like, 'Here it comes!' He lets of like five [body shots]. Almost like f**king Ilia [Topuria], Ilia will try and get you to the fence and just rattle off shots. Jack [Della Maddalena] does it similar as well. When he sits on the punches, he f**king lets them things go."

Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (15:18)

