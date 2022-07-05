Israel Adesanya could've asked Vince McMahon to let The Undertaker walk out with him at UFC 276: 'Big' John McCarthy

Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy recently gave his take on Israel Adesanya's iconic entrance at the main event at UFC 276.

UFC 276 was a star-studded affair with big names like Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon attending the event. During the event, UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya paid tribute to WWE superstar Mark Calaway, better known by his ring name, 'The Undertaker'.

Adesanya made his entrance to 'The Undertaker''s theme song. He also wore a wide-brimmed hat like the WWE 'Hall of Famer' and held an urn with the name of his opponent, Jared Cannonier, engraved on it.

In a recent episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy discussed Adesanya's recent entrance at UFC 276. The veteran MMA referee lauded the New Zealander's ability to command attention and establish a strong presence among the audience. 'Big John' suggested that the UFC middleweight champion could have invited 'The Undertaker' to join him on stage to make an even bigger impact.

Sharing his opinion on Adesanya's entrance at UFC 276, John McCarthy said:

"That walkout he did was as basic, it was as basic and simple as you could make something. But it spoke volumes about his idea of motivation and how to catch attention and he is right...Dude, he could have asked...Hell! Vince McMahon was there! He could have asked Mark, The Undertaker, to come out there with him."

You can check out the recent episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Israel Adesanya faced off against Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276 held this weekend. The Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter successfully defended his title for the fifth time in a unanimous decision win against Cannonier.

John McCarthy gives his opinion on a possible Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather rematch

According to an article by Fight Hype, there have been talks about a possible rematch between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, John McCarthy discussed the possible rematch. The veteran MMA referee opined that McGregor hasn't had a significant win in his past few outings. Due to this, he still has a long way to go in order to get a championship fight. 'Big John' believes the rematch is merely a money fight for both fighters and expressed no desire to watch it.

Sharing his opinion on the possible Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch, John McCarthy said:

"You take a look at this, and they made a lot of money on the first one. They're both basically in a position where they're not going to fight for championships anymore. Conor is in a position. He hasn't fought since he lost two times to Dustin Poirier. It's a long ways back to getting that championship fight."

John McCarthy continued by saying:

"Unless they opt to just give it to him. But it's gonna be tough coming off of two losses. This is a way for him to make money. The man spends money. So does Mr. Mayweather. So they both need money. I see them doing it. Am I going to watch? Nah."

Watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far