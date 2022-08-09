Sean O'Malley vs. Cory Sandhagen and Max Holloway vs. Bryce Mitchell - Israel Adesanya and Dan Hooker suggest fascinating UFC matchups

In the case of Israel Adesanya, the entertainment does not stop outside the octagon. His fifth successful middleweight title defense has only given rise to the quality of his content on social media.

In his latest YouTube video, Adesanya partnered up with fellow countryman Dan Hooker to fantasize about their dream matchups in each division. Among many interesting matchups, at bantamweight Adesanya expressed his wish to see surging superstar Sean O'Malley against Cory Sandhagen:

"I would like to see 'Sugar', Sean O'Malley versus ooh, I wanna see him versus Cory Sandhagen. I like that fight, just because they're both tall, long for their weight class and unorthodox with their striking. Very intelligent with their striking. And if it goes to the ground, they'll be both competent there. But striking-wise that'd be cool to see."

Sandhagen last fought O'Malley's next opponent, Petr Yan, for the interim bantamweight championship where the two produced a Fight of the Night bout. A meeting between the two is sure to produce fireworks with their unconventional striking.

'The Last Stylebender' then shifted focus to the featherweight division, where he would like to see Max Holloway against the No.9-ranked Bryce Mitchell:

"Featherweight, I'm gonna go Bryce Mitchell versus Max Holloway... It'll be a cool fight cause Max would just stay on the outside, pick him apart. But then, f***ing Bryce, I did not expect him to drop Barboza the way he did. He outstruck Barboza, but then when he gets to the ground it could be dangerous for Max. It'll be a fun fight."

Watch the entire segment with Dan Hooker on Adesanya's YouTube channel:

Israel Adesanya is set to face Alex Pereira in a throwback fight

Perhaps the most intriguing fight of all currently in the UFC is Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira running it back at UFC 281. The anticipation around the fight has been through the roof as fans and media have lapped up the history between the two middleweights.

'Izzy' and 'Poatan' fought twice during their Glory Kickboxing days, with both fights going Pereira's way. The first was a decision loss and the second loss remains the only knockout loss of Adesanya's career. Adesanya has since then gone on to make himself a force to be reckoned with in the UFC middleweight division.

Alex Pereira's arrival in the UFC last year provided the UFC with the perfect opportunity to book this blockbuster rematch. They duly fast-tracked him and 'Poatan' now finds himself in a championship bout against a familiar foe.

Israel Adesanya is no doubt desperate to avenge his loss and Alex Pereira is keen to keep up his streak of wins against the middleweight champion.

