Watch: UFC champion Israel Adesanya features in thrilling new 'Elden Ring' trailer

Israel Adesanya is all pumped up for his fight against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. However, before his important match versus Cannonier, Adesanya was featured in a cool new trailer for the game, Elden Ring.

PlayStation uploaded the new trailer to their YouTube platform, and to the surprise of many fans, the current UFC middleweight champion was featured in the video, providing some words of wisdom for the users.

In the video, 'The Last Stylebender' says how one's mentality decides the fate of their person. In retrospect, it felt like Adesanya was pumping himself for his upcoming fight at UFC 276.

"Think you know strength? Think you have the endurance or the focus to conquer Titans? Because I do. I've done it. You see, power is nothing without the mind to control it. A king is not crowned without first slaying his demons! So, when you fall, don't lose faith. Get back up. Be sharper than your swords and hit harder than the hammer. And may death never stop you."

You can watch the trailer here:

Israel Adesanya has a personal beef with Jared Cannonier

Adesanya has always been outspoken about his opponents. The current middleweight champion is not holding his words back against Cannonier before their fight at UFC 276 this Saturday.

Israel Adesanya recently revealed that Cannonier made it personal because of his actions. In his most recent YouTube video, the champ revealed that it was the #2-ranked contender's 'mocking' that made things personal for him.

Recently, 'Killa Gorilla' took to his Instagram and uploaded a story where he took aim at the 32-year-old champion with a photo of Jan Blachowicz.

Adesnaya has a much better fight record than his opponent Cannonier. During his last fight, 'The Last Stylebender' absolutely took Robert Whittaker's breath away with his hard and swift-hitting performance at UFC 271.

The event will take place this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, part of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States.

