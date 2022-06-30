Israel Adesanya featuring in Elden Ring has hardcore fans of the game disappointed

Outside of the octagon, Israel Adesanya is a very forward-thinking businessman, with his own YouTube channel sharing his life and a large social media following. This allows the fighter to take up all kinds of opportunities.

The UFC fighter recently left fans of the game Elden Ring disappointed after doing a promotional video for it.

Many of Elden Ring's hardcore fanbase were hoping for an announcement about the rumored DLC update to the game. However, the social media post didn't hint at any DLC content and simply promoted the current game with dialogue from Adesanya.

Veiga @veiga_san @ELDENRING ) @stylebender bro, i love ya, but I thought it would be the dlc announcement and now I'm sad LMAO. (Did you really played the game? @ELDENRING @stylebender bro, i love ya, but I thought it would be the dlc announcement and now I'm sad LMAO. (Did you really played the game? 👀)

Besides being upset with no DLC announcement, some of the Elden Ring fans didn't know who Adesanya was, making the trailer even more disappointing for this group of fans:

Kilikikero @kilikikero @ELDENRING Is this guy someone famous? The line delivery was a little stilted, which I figured might mean he's a celebrity, but I don't recognize him. @ELDENRING Is this guy someone famous? The line delivery was a little stilted, which I figured might mean he's a celebrity, but I don't recognize him.

Elden Ring choosing 'The Last Stylebender' as their UFC collaborator makes perfect sense. The middleweight champion has often made anime and gaming references during his time in the organization. So it's surprising to see some of the game's fanbase react slightly disappointed towards the fighter.

However, right now, Israel Adesanya has his full focus on UFC 276, where he faces a tough challenger in Jared Cannonier. Adesanya will be headlining the PPV card this weekend, with Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway fighting for the featherweight belt in the co-main event.

As mentioned, Israel Adesanya is an avid gamer and anime fan. This has led to Nvidia sending the UFC fighter a custom-made gaming computer. Adesanya recorded the unboxing on his YouTube channel during one of his Fight Camp episodes.

After attacking the packaging with a crowbar for a meaningful amount of time, the middleweight champion eventually displayed the PC, which was themed in the style of Avatar: The Last Airbender Stylebender.

The gift was a gaming PC and desk combo, with a bonsai tree styled as one of the desk legs. Adesanya is a huge Avatar: The Last Airbender fan, which is evident from the fighter's nickname 'The Last Stylebender'.

The UFC champion continues to market himself well via his YouTube channel, which is a move many fighters are taking. The added exposure allows fans to see into Adesanya's daily life, but it also opens up business opportunities for the fighters.

