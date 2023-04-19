Israel Adesanya girlfriend: All you need to know about 'The Last Stylebender's dating history following his recent scathing against his ex

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently made headlines for his scathing public comments directed at his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell.

Adesanya, who is fresh off a knockout victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287, is known for keeping his personal life private, but seems to have taken a different approach when it comes to Powdrell.

The pair first garnered attention after a photo of 'Izzy' posing with Powdrell surfaced online following his victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. Since then, the middleweight champion has refrained from posting anything too personal on his social media - until now.

In a series of stinging Instagram stories, 'The Last Stylebender' publicly criticized Powdrell, referencing the recent scandal surrounding professional footballer Achraf Hakimi. While the exact nature of their breakup remains unknown, it appears that Adesanya has decided to air his grievances with Powdrell for all to see.

Check out Israel Adesanya's recent Instagram stories below:

Credits: Israel Adesanya on Instagram

Credits: @stylebender on Instagram

Israel Adesanya has announced his intentions to pursue legal action against his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Powdrell. The 185 lbs champion shared a blurred-out screenshot of an email he supposedly sent to Powdrell, revealing distressing information about their time together. While the exact contents of the email remain unknown, Adesanya's decision to publicly share this information has raised questions about the nature of their breakup.

Credits: @stylebender on Instagram

Israel Adesanya's dating history

Israel Adesanya's undeniable talent in the UFC has earned him worldwide recognition, but the charismatic fighter has managed to keep his private life out of the spotlight. Despite his efforts to maintain a low profile, rumors about his romantic relationships continue to circulate among fans and the media.

The Nigerian-born middleweight champion had previously dated Charlotte Powdrell, but it appears their relationship came to an end in 2021. Adesanya revealed the news in an email he shared with his fans, indicating that they had amicably decided to part ways.

In the past, there have been rumors of Adesanya's romantic involvement with popular dancer Yanet Garcia, who has gained notoriety for her stunning looks and dance skills. However, these rumors have never been confirmed by Adesanya or Garcia.

Recent reports suggest that Adesanya is currently dating Shana Evers, a stunning Australian model who bears an uncanny resemblance to famous reality star Kim Kardashian. Despite keeping their relationship under wraps, the couple have been spotted together on multiple occasions, sparking speculation among fans and the media.

