Israel Adesanya gives definitive prediction for Alex Pereira's UFC 313 fight, predicts which weapon will break Magomed Ankalaev's no wrestling "ego"

Israel Adesanya has weighed in on the UFC 313 main event, predicting that Alex Pereira will successfully defend his light heavyweight title against Magomed Ankalaev with a late knockout.

Ad

Pereira, one of the most dominant champions in recent years, faces a tough stylistic challenge in Ankalaev. The Russian fighter is riding a 13-fight unbeaten streak, securing wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic to cement his spot as the top contender. However, Adesanya believes Pereira’s striking, especially his leg kicks, will be the key to victory.

In a UFC 313 preview video on his YouTube channel, 'The Last Stylebender' said:

Ad

Trending

"Leg kicks... That’s going to be a factor in this fight. He might have to become a wrestler in this fight... I think ego’s a part of it where it’s like, talk, fight talk. He’s saying what he wants to say to get the fight... Yeah, you’ll start off standing, but I don’t think it’s going to keep standing. He’s going to clinch. He’s definitely going to try to take him down."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"Maybe I’m banking too much on the leg kicks. I have experience with it. I know how painful it is and how effective it is. Regardless, I'm [going with] Pereira because, momentum. I just think this is going to go leg kicks, leg kicks, leg kicks, left hook. Alex Pereira by KO... He’s going to knock him out in the fourth or fifth round." [H/t: MMA Junkie]

Ad

Check out Israel Adesanya's prediction below:

Ad

Alex Pereira believes Magomed Ankalaev is using Ramadan fasting as an excuse

Alex Pereira has dismissed Magomed Ankalaev’s claims of fasting during Ramadan, accusing his UFC 313 opponent of using it as a built-in excuse should he lose.

The fight's buildup has been fueled by trash talk, with Ankalaev previously accusing Pereira of avoiding him. In response, Pereira has warned that if he wins, he might deliver a humiliating post-fight celebration, similar to his antics after defeating Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

Ad

Speaking to Ag Fight, Pereira alleged that Ankalaev was misleading fans:

"I think he's using it [Ramadan] as an excuse. But today, I went to get my lunchboxes, the lunchboxes from the UFC, and there were two bags with several lunchboxes with his name on them and all of them with the time labeled. He isn't doing it [fasting]. He's deceiving the people and talking just to have an excuse later."

Ad

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (9:52):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.