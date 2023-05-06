Israel Adesanya and Henry Cejudo recently showered Demetrious Johnson with praise after 'Mighty Mouse' defeated Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision in the main event of ONE Championship Fight Night 10. The 36-year-old defended his flyweight title in his trilogy fight against Moraes to mark his 25th career victory.

Widely known among the greatest MMA fighters to compete in the sport, Johnson is known for his impeccable fighting strategies. As one of the most decorated fighters in MMA history, 'Mighty Mouse' holds the UFC record for most consecutive flyweight title defenses (11) and was the only flyweight champion the UFC had from when the belt was introduced in 2012 until 2018.

Soon after Demetrious Johnson defended his ONE flyweight title, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took to Twitter to give the flyweight legend his flowers. Praising his performance against Adriano Moraes, Adesanya wrote:

"A true master of the arts. Blessed to have witnessed him from the blue cage to the big stage!! Closing the show in spectacular fashion…or not, lol. The All Mighty Mouse!!"

Joining 'The Last Stylebender' in congratulating Johnson was former rival turned close friend Henry Cejudo. Ahead of his UFC bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288, 'Triple C' tweeted:

"Honor to call you one of my greatest rivals and friends @MightyMouse. You're a GOAT for life. AND TOMORROW IT'S MY TURN! #AndNew."

Israel Adesanya predicts Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling bantamweight title fight at UFC 288

Israel Adesanya is making no effort to hide his dislike for Henry Cejudo and recently backed the current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling to hold on to his belt at UFC 288 this weekend.

'Triple C' is set to make his highly anticipated return to action after a hiatus of nearly three years to challenge 'Funk Master' for bantamweight gold. The former two-division champion also claimed he intends to eventually move up to featherweight and try to claim Alexander Volkanovski's title.

In a recent YouTube video, Israel Adesanya discussed the upcoming pay-per-view event and shared his prediction for the headlining fight. The Nigerian-born Kiwi minced no words as he downplayed Cejudo's chances, stating:

"I’m gonna pick Aljo because I don’t like Henry. I don’t have to make no bulls**t up and try to justify it... I don’t like the munchkin... Little f****** b****... I really think Aljo can beat him. But again, like I said, Aljo right now I really think he’s [got] momentum, he’s feeling himself, he knows he’s the champion, and I think it’s going to be one of those high-level fights."

