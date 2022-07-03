"He could never rock sh*t like this" - Israel Adesanya hits out at "insecure b***h" Jon Jones 

Israel Adesanya fired back at Jon Jones after the former light heavyweight champion made comments about his glossy fingernails.

'The Last Stylebender' scored his fifth successful defense of the UFC middleweight title with a unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. At the post-fight press conference, Adesanya gave an angry reaction when a media member asked what he thought of Jones' comment.

Here's what the UFC middleweight champion said:

"F*** Jon Jones. F*** Jon. I don’t want to hear about that b****. Why’s he got to talk about my nails for? He's just jealous and insecure as a f*** boy. He could never rock s*** like this. He's a b***h!"

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments at the UFC 276 post-fight presser below:

Jon Jones was referring to Adesanya's octagon interview where the champion called out Alex Pereira.

Adesanya was rocking glossy fingernails on the night and stated that he would leave 'Poaton' "frozen" like Elsa. The comment was a reference to Disney's animated musical fantasy film Frozen and the main character named Elsa. Here's what 'Bones' wrote:

"Bro I can’t stop thinking about this s***. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head."

BONY @JonnyBones Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. Bro I can’t stop thinking about this shit. How are you going to threaten a guy like Alex with glossy fingernails and a frozen reference. I’m over here scratching my head. 😆😩

Jon Jones praises Alex Pereira and backs him in potential title fight against Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones didn't seem convinced by Israel Adesanya's callout of Alex Pereira. However, he was certainly impressed with the former Glory Kickboxing champion's vicious knockout of No.4-ranked Sean Strickland on the same card.

After taking aim at 'The Last Stylebender', Jones followed up with another tweet where he praised the Brazilian, who earned his place as the next title challenger with his performance.

Taking to Twitter, 'Bones' stated that after re-watching Pereira's latest performance, he believes that he will be too much for the champion when the two duel in the future. 'Bones' also said that he finds it hard to believe that the Brazilian was unranked before his latest fight:

"Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight"

BONY @JonnyBones Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight Bro I just went back and watched Alex P fight!! Yeah I’m riding with him all day. He made it look way too easy. Really hard to believe he was unranked before this fight

Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones got involved in an online rivalry when 'The Last Stylebender' expressed interest in moving up to light heavyweight to fight 'Bones' a few years back. While Jones is currently pursuing a run at heavyweight, the pair continue to trade barbs on social media.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far