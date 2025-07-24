Israel Adesanya issues bold preview of potential Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev fight

Israel Adesanya is highly anticipated for the potential welterweight title matchup between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. Adesanya praised Della Maddalena's abilities inside the cage and backed him to prevail over Makhachev.Earlier this year, following his fourth successful lightweight title defense, Makhachev vacated his belt and announced his move to the 170-pound weight class. This came after Della Maddalena dethroned his close friend and then-champion Belal Muhammad with a dominant unanimous decision victory at UFC 315.During a recent sit-down with reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Adesanya expressed his excitement for the expected Della Maddalena's maiden title defense against Makhachev, saying:''This fight, Ben Vickers (Della Maddalena’s coach) said he’s gonna knock (Makhachev) out, and I believe him, I honestly believe him because I just think he’s not going to be able to hang with him on the scrambles or when he gets back up. Della Maddalena is just so stoic, he just focuses on his own game and when he does that I really think he’s gonna get him and I can’t wait till that happens and wherever it is, I’m gonna be there.''Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below:Makhachev, who is focused on becoming a two-division champion, has recently voiced his wish to take on Della Maddalena in a title fight at Madison Square Garden in New York later this year.Meanwhile, Adesanya is on a three-fight skid for the first time in his professional career. 'The Last Stylebender' was aiming to make a strong return, however, he suffered a second-round knockout loss to No. 1-ranked contender Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia earlier this year.Israel Adesanya wants a rematch with Sean StricklandIn the aforementioned conversation with Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya discussed a potential rematch with Sean Strickland. Notably, he lost his 185-pound belt to Strickland at UFC 293 in 2023.Adesanya said:''I’ve called this dude out how many times but now he wants to fight Belal (Muhammad) but why, I don’t understand. He’s never said anything but again, it’s easy money come on, you beat me once, do it again, come on, it’s easy money, you’ll be fine. I just want the fight anyway I think it’ll be a good fight. I want that fight, it’s a big fight for him and I just want that fight again just for me.''Check out Israel Adesanya's comments below (45:48):As for Strickland, he was recently suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, after being involved in a scuffle with Luis Hernandez at Tuff-N-Uff 145 last month.