Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira's combat sports will forever be linked as they fought on four occasions.

The reigning middleweight champion and his longtime rival both shared videos on social media after a coincidental encounter at an airport. The two were cordial and Adesanya took to his Instagram and shared two stories of the encounter with the former middleweight champion. The first story was in reference to the narrative that Pereira shows up wherever he is as he zoomed in on his rival, who posed.

He wrote:

"My life is a video game"

'Izzy' spots Alex Pereira at the airport [@stylebender - Instagram story]

Despite the comedic Instagram story, 'Izzy' posted added another story shortly after with a more raw reaction to spotting his longtime rival at the airport. He shared a photo with a black and white filter and a reminder of his knockout win at UFC 287 that saw him regain the middleweight championship, writing:

"FYI: I got the kill shot."

'Izzy' spots Alex Pereira at the airport's baggage drop-off [@stylebender - Instagram story]

Despite the potential revenue for a Adesanya vs. Pereira trilogy, it won't be happening just yet. 'Poatan' is moving up to light heavyweight and will fight former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291, while 'Izzy's next fight is yet to be announced.

Alex Pereira shares video of his airport interaction with Israel Adesanya

Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya's airport encounter was a sight to behold for UFC and kickboxing fans.

Pereira shared a video of his interaction with the reigning middleweight champion on his Instagram account as the two were in line. He mentioned that it was a coincidental encounter and 'Izzy' and featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski were seen laughing, before the middleweight rivals exchanged a fist bump.

It will be interesting to see whether the rivalry will be rekindled at light heavyweight in the future. Pereira could realistically earn a light heavyweight title shot should he defeat Blachowicz decisively. If he or 'Izzy' were to win the light heavyweight championship at some point, there could be a stronger demand for a trilogy at the heavier weight-division.

Poll : 0 votes