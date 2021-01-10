Israel Adesanya net worth in 2021: How much is the UFC middleweight champion worth?

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has emerged as one of the UFC's biggest stars today, and his net worth is approximated at around $2 million heading into 2021.

Armed with dangerous talent inside the cage and magnetic charisma outside, Israel Adesanya has become a huge fan favorite in the UFC today. The Nigerian-born Kiwi is currently undefeated in his mixed martial arts career, and he has dominated the UFC's middleweight division in a way reminiscent to that of the legendary Anderson Silva.

Israel Adesanya had another strong showing in 2020. The 31-year old kicked the year off with a successful first title defense against Yoel Romero. He followed that up with a dominant TKO victory over the dangerous Paulo Costa for his second successful title defense.

2021 is shaping up to be another big year for 'The Last Stylebender', as he has the opportunity to become a two-division world champion. Adesanya is scheduled to challenge reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in March.

Israel Adesanya Salary

Since his UFC debut back in 2018, Israel Adesanya has seen quite the jump in his career earnings. In his first UFC appearance at UFC 221, Adesanya banked $153,000, including a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus for his TKO against Rob Wilkinson.

The biggest jump in Adesanya's payday came when he fought Kelvin Gastelum for the interim UFC middleweight championship. For the five-round war, Adesanya pocketed $430,000, including a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus and a $30,000 fight week incentive.

In his middleweight title win over Robert Whittaker, Adesanya made $490,000, including a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and a $40,000 fight week incentive pay.

In his first successful title defense against Yoel Romero, Adesanya breached half-a-million for the first time in his career, as he earned $540,000, including a $40,000 fight week incentive pay.

In his most recent title defense against Paulo Costa, Adesanya made a whopping $690,000, which includes a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and a $40,000 fight week incentive pay. (Figures courtesy of The Sports Daily's MMA Manifesto)

Israel Adesanya Endorsments and Sponsorships

Israel Adesanya has an active endorsement deal with Engage, and Australia-based athletics gear and apparel company.

In September of 2020, Adesanya also became the first MMA fighter to land a deal with athletic footwear and apparel company Puma.