"You look healthy!" Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou joke about 'The Predator's newly-added bulk

Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou were quite complimentary in a recent interaction at the UFC Performance Institute.

The pair of reigning UFC champions had their interactions documented on the Freestyle Bender YouTube channel, marking the first episode of Adesanya's UFC 276 Fight Week All Access video series.

Initially, the UFC middleweight champion and UFC heavyweight champion briefly touched on Ngannou's recent return from Cameroon. Adesanya shortly thereafter said:

"You look fresh. You look healthy."

After playfully teasing the muscle-bound walk of the UFC heavyweight king, Francis Ngannou retorted and said:

"You know some people was doubting if I'm really the heavyweight champion."

Adesanya responded and said:

"Super heavyweight now."

Towards the video's tailend, when embracing Ngannou with a hug and remarking on his physical frame, Adesanya said:

"It's like when you have your big brother around."

Watch the video of Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou below

Israel Adesanya aims to make the fifth defense of undisputed belt

'The Last Stylebender' readies to defend his crown once again in this weekend's pay-per-view card. He last put his throne on the line in a rematch against Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in February. To maintain his hold on the gold, Israel Adesanya must get past Jared Cannonier on July 2nd.

Cannonier is currently the number two-ranked contender in the division. He is entering the title bid on the heels of back-to-back wins over Kelvin Gastelum and Derek Brunson.

Conversely, Francis Ngannou has been on the sidelines as of late. 'The Predator' last competed at UFC 270 in January where he defended his belt over Ciryl Gane via an impressive unanimous decision.

A return to the Octagon has obviously been discussed, but Ngannou has seemed quite keen on a fight with the lineal and WBC heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Adesanya and Ngannou have long enjoyed a good relationship with one another, capitalizing on a special bond, which also extends to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, that naturally formed between the UFC champions representing Africa.

What do you think about Adesanya's fight week comments on the UFC heavyweight champion's musculature?

