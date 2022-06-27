"He just starts twerking" - Israel Adesanya reveals his favorite Tai Tuivasa memory

Israel Adesanya recently shared his favorite memory of Tai Tuivasa.

During a recent interview alongside Alexander Volkanovski before the duo compete at UFC 276 this weekend, 'The Last Stylebender' recalled a hilarious encounter with Tuivasa at a nightclub.

“It was someone’s afterparty. I can’t remember if it was Mark Hunt’s or his, and in Brisbane, in the club, but I wasn’t in the UFC then. And I was sitting there and then he arrives in the club and he [Tai Tuivasa] literally, and I don’t know what song was playing, but he’s like oh, this big guy comes in, doing the dougie, and then just starts twerking. Like, I like this guy already.”

Watch the interview below:

Tai Tuivasa has quickly emerged as a fan favorite in recent times. With his jaw-dropping knockouts and signature shoey celebration, the Australian is among the most popular heavyweights in the UFC. ‘Bam Bam’ is set to return at UFC Paris, where he is slated to take on former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski will feature at UFC 276, which will be underway on July 2nd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Adesanya will defend look to defend his title against Jared Cannonier after Volkanovski and Max Holloway run it back in the co-main event.

Israel Adesanya claims featherweight is a tougher division than middleweight, praises Alexander Volkanovski

In the same interview alongside Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya was asked to give his take on which division is tougher – middleweight or featherweight?

Adesanya, the reigning middleweight king, had this to say about the featherweight division, which is currently ruled by his teammate Volkanovski:

“I will tell you right away, featherweight. I tell you right now, it’s too easy, you know? You’re [Volkanovski] making it look easy, but middleweight, uh yeah, it’s lately just felt meh, you know what I mean? But you’ve had some killers and you’re just dismantling them, making them look easy, even the tough ones like Brian Ortega.”

Volkanovski has enjoyed a dominant reign atop the featherweight division since winning the title three years ago. Since dethroning Max Holloway, 'The Great' has defended his belt three times. In his last two defenses, the Australian thoroughly outclassed Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung to retain his title.

Middleweight doesn't appear to be as exciting as featherweight at the moment, largely thanks to Adesanya's dominance and the fact that he has cleaned out the top-tier of the division. If he beats Jared Cannonier, a fight against the winner of Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, which is also scheduled for UFC 276, could be on the cards.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/AdesanyaGloves Adesanya "can't wait" to exact revenge on Pereira in MMA gloves Adesanya "can't wait" to exact revenge on Pereira in MMA gloves 👊💥📰 bit.ly/AdesanyaGloves https://t.co/zu4XxCtn07

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far