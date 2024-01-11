Israel Adesanya opens up about injury setback, aims for full training return by late February amid UFC 300 speculation 

Israel Adesanya's layoff may not be as long as many originally believed.

In a recent interview with CombatTV, Adesanya announced that he is nearing a return to full training and targets a return later in 2024. With the gaping hole in the UFC 300 main event, many fans have speculated that the former champion may return to headline the coveted event.

When asked when he would resume training at full capacity, Adesanya said:

"Probably at the end of [February], maybe. But I think the way my body heals it won't take that long. So at the end of next month, but I'm thinking earlier. We'll see. I'm gonna go do rehab now."

In a previous report, Adesanya claimed that he would not return to fighting until 2027. However, he would later refute the statement, saying the date was an exaggeration and called anyone who believed it a "r*****."

Now, 'The Stylebender' has been saying that he is on track to return in 2024.

Adesanya has yet to commit to a specific target date, though resuming full training in February would put the astounding striker on track to return in the summer months.

Who will Israel Adesanya fight in his return?

With the uncertainty surrounding Israel Adesanya and his future, the status of his return has been a topic of debate on MMA Twitter.

Though no official announcements have been made, many suggest the former champion will face one of three names in his next fight: Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, or Alex Pereira.

Given Adesanya's history with Pereira and Strickland, a rematch with either man as a pay-per-view headliner would make sense for the UFC. The Nigerian's storied rivalry with du Plessis also gives the promotion that option regardless if the South African wins the belt at UFC 297.

Though fans have made predictions on Adesanya's next opponent, the 34-year-old's social media posts have caused many to believe he is attempting to challenge Pereira in an MMA trilogy fight at light heavyweight. Pereira called out Adesanya after winning the belt, telling his rival to 'come to daddy.'