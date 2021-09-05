Israel Adesanya reacts to Derek Brunson calling him out at UFC Fight Night: Till vs. Brunson

Israel Adesanya is confident that if he were to fight Derek Brunson in a rematch, the result wouldn't be any different from their first fight.

The UFC middleweight champion boasts a dominating win over Brunson, which has him convinced that the American doesn't pose a threat to his throne.

Reacting to Brunson's callout at UFC Vegas 36, Adesanya posted a series of tweets and recalled his win over the 37-year-old veteran. Brunson's performance against Darren Till clearly didn't impress 'The Last Stylebender'.

"Just woke up, Father’s Day, no breakfast in bed. I’m not mad I’m disappointed. *proceeds to choose violence*" read one of Adesanya's tweet.

In his post-fight interview, Brunson was particularly upset about Adesanya not giving him enough recognition as a title contender. That's despite the North Carolina native being on an impressive win streak.

The No.5-ranked middleweight also suggested he is willing to stay on the sidelines until Adesanya and Robert Whittaker complete their inevitable rematch.

"I'm not broke, I'll sit and wait! I know Izzy and Whittaker got a fight coming up. I'll sit and wait!" Brunson said.

Derek Brunson's last UFC loss was against Israel Adesanya

Derek Brunson has successfully thrown himself into the mix of contenders. He's been on an impressive run since suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Israel Adesanya in 2018. The duo exchanged some harsh words in the lead-up to the fight and it was the Nigerian-New Zealander who had the last laugh.

Adesanya finished Brunson in the first round, establishing himself as a legitimate title contender. Both men have gone on a tear at middleweight since their encounter.

While Adesanya went on to conquer the division, Derek Brunson bounced back strongly to cruise into the 185-pound top-five. With five consecutive wins over the likes of Elias Theodorou, Ian Heinisch, Edmen Shahbazyan, Kevin Holland and now Darren Till, the former All-American wrestler has emerged as a real title contender.

