Israel Adesanya reacts to Michael 'Venom' Page signing with the UFC

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has given his take on Michael 'Venom' Page joining the UFC.

The former Bellator star became a free agent earlier this year. After teasing a move to both the UFC and the PFL, the all-action welterweight opted to sign for the former. The announcement was made at the UFC 296 post-fight presser where Dana White revealed that Page would go up against Kevin Holland at UFC 299 in March 2024.

'The Last Stylebender' recently reacted to Page's move during an interview with iFL TV. While congratulating 'Venom' for being signed by the world's premier MMA promotion, Adesanya said:

"That's my guy, my brother, my roadman, congrats on joining the league of the UFC. That's my brother."

Catch Israel Adesanya's comments below (00:40):

Adesanya and Page share a close bond. The two met for the first time when 'The Last Stylebender' was in London in 2022. Moreover, the former Bellator star was in attendance at UFC 287 earlier this year to support Adesanya for his rematch against Alex Pereira.

Chael Sonnen believes Israel Adesanya will headline UFC 300 instead of Conor McGregor

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding the UFC 300 pay-per-view event scheduled to take place in April 2024. While a headliner for the event has not been confirmed, many believe that it will involve Conor McGregor.

However, according to Chael Sonnen, the promotion's biggest-ever star will not feature on the card. Instead, he believes Israel Adesanya will return to headline UFC 300. During an interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen said:

"To have Conor McGregor back and not use him, when he's your biggest star, would be hard to bet on. However, I do think we will have a title fight in the main event. And McGregor doesn't have a title. So now if you put Conor on the card, you're putting your biggest star not in the headliner. Woah, you just demoted your top guy."

He continued:

"I think that eliminates Conor. I believe that the big rush on getting [Du Plessis] and Strickland together is because, either Adesanya is coming back... And I do think Adesanya, particularly against Du Plessis, but Adesanya in a rematch with Sean as well, would be very main event worthy."

Watch the video below from 3:10: