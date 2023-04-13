Israel Adesanya reacts to news of 'Rick and Morty: The Anime' coming to Max streaming platform this year

Last weekend saw Israel Adesanya regain the UFC middleweight title from his rival Alex Pereira in one of the best performances of his career. ‘The Last Stylebender’ won the long-awaited bout via KO in the second round.

UFC @ufc #UFC287 ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! ADESANYA GETS ONE BACK! HE KNOCKS PEREIRA OUT COLD! 😱 #UFC287 https://t.co/P01reBg6je

Unsurprisingly, this week has seen Israel Adesanya focus on the aftermath of his big win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287. There has been plenty of talk around his next opponent and where he sits on the UFC’s all-time pantheon of greats.

Judging by his Twitter, though, ‘The Last Stylebender’ seems content to take his mind away from MMA and his middleweight title for a while.

Thursday saw the New Zealand-based star respond to a tweet announcing that Rick and Morty: The Anime would be heading to the Max streaming service later this year with plenty of enthusiasm.

“Wubalubadubdub *burps

Please and thank you”

Rick and Morty is a well-known adult animated sci-fi sitcom that usually airs on the Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim slot.

Since its debut in December 2013, the series has produced six seasons, with its most recent iteration airing from September to December 2022.

This recent tweet isn’t the first time that Israel Adesanya has commented on Rick and Morty on his social media.

In 2021, he made a post about the fifth season of the show, seemingly bemoaning the fact that he could not binge all of the episodes. He did, however, label the first episode “really good” in a follow-up tweet.

Israel Adesanya @stylebender

But it’s only one episode Season 5 of Rick and Morty out now...But it’s only one episode Season 5 of Rick and Morty out now...But it’s only one episode 😢

Adesanya evidently isn’t the only UFC star who is a fan of Rick and Morty. In 2022, announcer Joe Rogan made a cameo appearance in the show as himself, teaching some alien dinosaurs about Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Brock’s Load @_MMAMindset Joe Rogan cameo in the new episode of Rick and Morty lmao Joe Rogan cameo in the new episode of Rick and Morty lmao https://t.co/JfshgaPRTH

When will Israel Adesanya be fighting next?

After his win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 last weekend, the date for Israel Adesanya’s next fight is currently unknown.

It’s very likely that ‘The Last Stylebender’ will be defending his UFC middleweight title in his next trip to the octagon, but his coach Eugene Bareman recently suggested another idea for his star pupil.

After shrugging off the idea of Adesanya facing Khamzat Chimaev next, Bareman claimed that a fight with UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill could work.

If Adesanya does challenge Hill for his title, it’d be his second attempt at becoming a two-division champion. ‘The Last Stylebender’ famously fell to defeat at the hands of Jan Blachowicz in a light-heavyweight title fight in 2021.

